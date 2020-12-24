The Peach is looking ready for its COVID Christmas. (Monique Tamminga/Black Press)

T’was the night before Christmas in the Okanagan

It’s true that this year has had sadness aplenty, we’ll never forget the year 2020

T’was the night before Christmas and all through the town, people wore masks that covered their frown.

The frown had begun way back in the spring when a global pandemic changed everything.

They called it Corona but unlike the beer, it didn’t bring good times, it didn’t bring cheer.

Airplanes were grounded, travel was banned, borders were closed across air, sea and land.

As the world entered lockdown to flatten the curve, the economy halted and folks lost their nerve.

From March to July we rode the first wave, people stayed home, they tried to behave.

When summer emerged the lockdown was lifted, but away from caution many folks drifted.

Now it’s December and cases are spiking, wave two has arrived much to our disliking.

And just ‘round the corner, the holiday season, but why be merry? is there even one reason?

To decorate the house and put up the tree, who will see it, no one but me.

But outside my window the snow gently falls, and I think to myself, let’s deck the halls.

So I gather the ribbon, the garland and bows, as I play those old carols, my happiness grows.

Christmas is not cancelled and neither is hope, if we lean on each other I know we can cope.

Rick Scott

Most Read