(Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #174)

Vernon City Hall now a pub

The building, built in 1903, is now where Marten Brewing Co. is

The Vernon City Hall building in 1911 at 2925 30th Ave. (where Marten Brewpub is now). The building, which was built in 1903, also housed a public reading room and library, the police and fire departments, and the city clerk office.

While Vernon City Hall has since moved, the former site is now home to Marten Brewing Co. The local pub and brewery building also used to house The Naked Pig, which has since been shut down.

The building was also once home to several nightclubs and other restaurants.

