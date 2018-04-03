Wineology: A new column explained

I have had the pleasure of getting to know a wonderful man that goes by the name Dave.

While sitting beside him on my yoga mat every morning – well OK maybe he’s there every morning, sometimes I am there more in spirit- we chat about what our days look like. I chatter on endlessly about working in the wine industry; and while Dave may now know much about wine, he listens politely to my stories.

When I told him I had the opportunity to write a column he asked me “What will you call your column?” and then with a chuckle he said, “You should call it Wineology”.

What a great idea – a column on wine brought to you bi-weekly, to keep you up to date and in the loop on everything wine going on in our valley, and occasionally while I am globetrotting.

Wineology – a word with no definition because it is not technically a word. You cannot look it up in the dictionary; it does not appear between wine and wing because it does not exist.

In true Shanyn Ward fashion I am making things up as I go, changing the definition to suit my mood and the mood of the ever-changing global wine culture.

Welcome to the world of rolling green vineyards, the smell of freshly fermenting grape juice, the hum of tractors in the distance and the wind through the leaves. I have a glass of Chardonnay in my hand, what do you have? Walk with me, let’s talk for a bit.

As a WSET (Wine and Spirit Education Trust) Diploma graduate, I have been fully immersed in the world of wine for quite some time.

While living abroad in New Zealand I became particularly interested in the farming and production methods. I have worked in all facets of the wine industry – sommelier, vineyard worker, winery intern and currently retail. I can honestly say I will never be bored.

Luckily wine also pairs perfectly with food and travel – two other things I love as well. What could be a better job?

I got in to this industry, as many do, because I liked drinking wine; however, I have stayed in it for a bigger reason.

To open a bottle of wine and enjoy a glass is great, but to actually meet the people and see the work that goes into producing that bottle is amazing, to say the least.

Over 10-years work and five years of continuous study, the work will never be done and the more I learn, the more I realize I have only scratched the surface. But I will do it, I will continue to study and learn so we can meet here every other week and I can share my stories, make recommendations and answer questions.

I encourage you to write me with any questions you have. I look forward to seeing you in a couple weeks.

Cheers!

shanynward@gmail.com