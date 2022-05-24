PHOTOS: Falkland Stampede return a huge hit

Heck of a way to wrap a career. For the horse. Old Tubs Get Smart bucks off rider Logan Hay of Wildwood, Alta. in the horse’s final ride of a 15-year rodeo career Monday, May 23, at the 102nd Falkland Stampede. Old Tubs Get Smart earned more than $1.5 million during his career. Hay was not injured. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Former Vernon cowboy Clay Elliott of Nanton, Alta. successfully corrals the steer during the tie down roping event in the third performance of the 102nd Falkland Stampede Monday, May 23. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) A different kind of brown-and-white animal appears out of rodeo clown Dennis Halstead’s Chicken Inflator Machine,to the delight of a capacity crowd Monday, May 23, at the 102nd Falkland Stampede. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) The job of the pick-up men (white) is to protect the cowgirls and cowboys after their efforts inside the ring are done, and they do a magnificent job year after year. (Roger Knox- Morning Star) Jake Watson of Hudsons Hope, B.C. rides Night Magic to a score of 83.5 (out of 100) to earn a cheque in the saddle bronc at the 102nd Falkland Stampede Monday, May 23. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Kolby Wanchuk from Sherwood Park, Alta. shows the form that scored him the winning saddle bronc mark of 86 aboard Big Surprise Monday, May 23, at the 102nd Falkland Stampede. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Attendance records at the 102nd Falkland Stampede were smashed on the May long weekend, as the popular North Okanagan rodeo returned after a two-year COVID break. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Judging by the crowds, the return of the Falkland Stampede after two years due to the pandemic was good.

Really, really good.

The 102nd Falkland Stampede wrapped up Monday, May 23, with another capacity crowd at the Stampede Grounds off Highway 97.

Earlier in the day,the Stampede committee posted the following comment and video on its Facebook page: “We are still besides ourselves after the record-shattering attendance yesterday (Sunday). Thank you again to all of our volunteers for their continued hard work and to all of our patient and excited spectators.”

Cars were lined up along both sides of Highway 97 as well as up into the community’s side roads and back alleys for parking.

Crowds all three days were treated to top performances from the best cowboys and cowgirls in the world, as well as some of the best stock, as Falkland is a stop on the Canadian Pro Rodeo Association schedule.

