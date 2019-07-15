PHOTOS: Okanagan MetalFest event rocks

Among the performers at Armstrong MetalFest 2019 was Death Machine at the Hassen Arena. The event also included happenings at the IPE Grounds. (Jennifer Blake - photo) Festival goers lend their hands to lift a man in a wheelchair closer to the stage during the annual Armstrong MetalFest music event on the weekend at the Hassen Arena and IPE Grounds. (Jennifer Blake - photo) Apollyon bass player Milan Bertucci and guitarist Braden Farr perform with their Kelowna-based group at the annual Armstrong MetalFest on the weekend at the Hassen Arena and IPE Grounds. (Jennifer Blake - photo) The winner of the Beer Helmet March holds his trophy at the annual Armstrong MetalFest music event held at the Hassen Arena and IPE Grounds. (Jennifer Blake - photo) Festival goers loved having their picture taken with Necrogoblikon mascot John Goblikon at the annual Armstrong MetalFest celebration on the weekend at the Hassen Arena and IPE Grounds. (Jennifer Blake - photo) Featured band Origin plays their set during the annual Armstrong MetalFest music event at the Hassen Arena and IPE Grounds. (Jennifer Blake - photo) When not inside the Hassen Arena enjoying the music, festival goers at the annual Armstrong MetalFest had a chance to catch Thrash Wrestling on the IPE Grounds. (Jennifer Blake - photo) Armstrong MetalFest co-founder Jesse Valstar performs with Odinfist during the annual event at the Hassen Arena and IPE Grounds on the weekend. (Jennifer Blake - photo) The group ArkenFire performs during their set at the annual Armstrong MetalFest on the weekend at the Hassen Arena and IPE Grounds. (Jennifer Blake - photo)

Huge crowds had a blast in Armstrong.

The 11th annual Armstrong MetalFest had heads banging at the Hassen Arena to the sounds of a half-dozen local Okanagan bands joining national and international talent.

This year’s lineup featured headliners Origin, along with goblin tyrants Nekrogoblikon and an onslaught of more than 30 bands including Parisian extreme metallers Betraying the Martyrs (full lineup is listed below).

When not enjoying the music, festival goers had a chance to stay on-site as the IPE Grounds were used for camping, and entertainment such as Thrash Wrestling was also on-hand.

Armstrong MetalFest 2019 local line-up:

Origin (Kansas/California/New York);

Nekrogoblikon (Los Angeles, CA);

Betraying The Martyrs (Paris);

WAKE (Calgary, AB);

Entheos (Santa Cruz, CA);

Within Destruction (Slovenia);

Centuries of Decay (Toronto);

Sentinels (New Jersey)

• Odinfist (Armstrong)

• Apollyon (Kelowna)

• Arkenfire (Kelowna)

• Nomad (Enderby)

• Death Machine (Kelowna)

• Indecipherable Noise (Peachland).



