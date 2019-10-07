PHOTOS: Okanagan Oldtimers Soccer League titles decided

Vernon Kal Tire’s John Orton (left, centre) and Jason Beck celebrate with teammates after winning the CapriCMW Okanagan Oldtimer’s 45+ Soccer League’s A Division Championship Sunday, Oct. 6, with a 2-1 win over Kelowna Mission Cleaners at Lake Country’s Beasley Park. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Kelowna Mind Smart United’s Doug Nicholas (19) tries to head the ball into the Bosman Accounting net past defenders Dan Rogers (left) and Cal Johnson during the B Division Final of the CapriCMW Okanagan Oldtimers 45+ Soccer League Sunday, Oct. 6, in Lake Country. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Vernon Bosman Accounting defender Dan Rogers (front) moved up from the back to try and get a header goal off a corner kick in front of Kelowna Mind Smart United’s Chris Hanzek during the CapriCMW Okanagan Oldtimers 45+ Soccer League’s B Division final Sunday afternoon, Oct. 6, at Beasley Park in Lake Country. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Vernon Bosman Accounting defender Rolf Hirschkorn (left) gets the ball past the outstretched leg of Kelowna Mind Smart United’s Clay McLeod during the B Division Final of the CapriCMW Okanagan Oldtimers 45+ Soccer League Sunday, Oct. 6, at Beasley Park in Lake Country. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Kelowna Mind Smart United’s Wade MacPherson gets his head to the ball in front of Vernon Bosman Accounting’s Mike Daly during the CapriCMW Okanagan Oldtimers 45+ Soccer League’s B Division championship game Sunday, Oct. 6, in Lake Country. MacPherson scored the game’s lone goal while Daly missed an equalizing penalty kick as United edged the accountants 1-0. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Two heads are better than one as Kelowna Mission Cleaners teammates Steve Sankey (left) and Dave Jenkinson converge at midfield for the ball during the CapriCMW Okanagan Oldtimers 45+ Soccer League’s A Division championship Sunday, Oct. 6, in Lake Country. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Vernon Kal Tire defenders Volker Otto (from left), Damian Adams, Mike Bertram and Ian Butler do their job in blocking a free kick by Kelowna Mission Cleaners’ Gigi Moldovan (10) in front of keeper Mike Moorlag during the CapriCMW Okanagan Oldtimers 45+ Soccer League’s A Division final Sunday, Oct. 6, at Beasley Park in Lake Country. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Volker Otto of Vernon Kal Tire (15) has Kelowna Mission Cleaners keeper Sandro Costa at his mercy in the A Division final Sunday, Oct. 6, of the CapriCMW Okanagan Oldtimers 45+ Soccer League at Beasley Park in Lake Country. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Vernon Kal Tire striker John Orton (right) was closely marked throughout the day by the likes of Kelowna Mission Cleaners defender Steve Sankey during the CapriCMW Okanagan Oldtimers 45+ Soccer League’s A Division championship Sunday, Oct. 6, at Beasley Park in Lake Country. Orton scored once as the tiremen beat Kelowna 2-1. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Vernon Kal Tire’s Mike Bertram (centre) battles Kelowna Mission Cleaners Manny Almeida in the air for the ball during the CapriCMW Okanagan Oldtimers 45+ Soccer League’s A Division championship Sunday, Oct. 6, at Beasley Park in Lake Country. Bertram would score the cup-winner late in the second half, giving Vernon a 2-1 win. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Vernon Kal Tire keeper Mike Moorlag reels in a corner kick from the Kelowna Mission Cleaners during the CapriCMW Okanagan Oldtimers 45+ Soccer League’s A Division championship game Sunday, Oct. 6, at Beasley Park in Lake Country. Vernon beat Kelowna 2-1 for the title. (Roger Knox - Black Press) Kelowna Mind Smart United’s Luigi Pavan (centre) tries to fend off the Bosman Accounting double team of Cal Johnson (left) and Laurent Dansereau in the CapriCMW Okanagan Oldtimer 45+ Soccer League’s B Division championship Sunday, Oct. 6, at Beasley Park in Lake Country. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

A stud in midfield throughout the match, Mike Bertram used his long legs to his advantage late in the game.

Moving up from midfield, Bertram banged in a rebound after Kelowna Mission Cleaners Sandro Costa dove to his left to make a great save in the 70th minute, giving Vernon Kal Tire a 2-1 win over the Cleaners in the A Division final of the CapriCMW Okanagan Oldtimers 45+ Soccer League Sunday afternoon at Beasley Park in Lake Country.

It’s the second straight title for the Vernon side, who played last year as the Turn-Key Control Ogopogos.

Veteran striker John Orton gave the tiremen a 1-0 lead late in the first half when his in-close shot beat Costa.

After the re-start, Kelowna tied the game off a corner. The kick struck a few bodies in front of Kal Tire keeper Mike Moorlag before landing on the head of Manny Almeida, who flicked the ball over the outstretched arms of Moorlag and into the top of the net for the equalizer.

READ MORE: Vernon Kal tire uses second-half blitz for soccer win

Kal Tire veteran Ruben Cervantes nearly got the winner minutes before Bertram’s goal, blasting a left-footed shot inches over the crossbar.

Orton had a chance to make it 3-1 Vernon off a great feed from Ian Bos, but his shot from the right side was stopped by Costa.

The Cleaners had one last chance late to force overtime when a corner kick got past Moorlag, only to have defender Graeme Magee calmly clear the ball off the line.

Vernon had a chance to sweep both division finals Sunday, but Kelowna Mind Smart had other plans, scoring the game’s lone goal late in the first half for a 1-0 win over Bosman Accounting in the league’s B Division championship.

Wade MacPherson took a pass at the top of the 18-yard box from Neil Barrowdale and fired a right-footed laser into the lower corner that Bosman keeper Yogi Kongsdorf had no chance to stop.

The accountants had a great chance to equalize in the second half when forward Mike Barrajon was taken down in the box. Mike Daly stepped up to the spot and put the ball wide of the left goal post after being stared down by Mind Smart keeper Dave Cavezza.

READ MORE: Soccer United shut down Bosman in Kelowna

All four division finalists scored semifinal upsets the week prior.

Kal Tire, which finished third in the division, scored in the seventh round of a shootout to beat second-place Brown Benefits of Kelowna 1-0, while Mission Cleaners knocked off the regular season champions, Penticton.

Bosman finished fourth and upset the first-place Kelowna Real JVL while Mind Smart United downed the second-place Kelowna Soccer United.

