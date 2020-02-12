Radio station stuns Morning Star in all-Vernon media broomball battle

Aryana Jacura of the Beach Radio Bums (right) scores her first of two goals against Morning Star Sweepers rookie netminder Caitlin Clow with Beach teammate Ethan Schiman (left) avoiding the check of Star defenceman Paris Beaudry for a possible rebound during the Vernon Winter Carnival Broomball Tournament Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Village Green Hotel. The radio guys scored a stunning 3-1 upset over the Stars to advance to Friday’s championship game at 1:15 p.m. at the Green against either the defending champion City of Vernon Yard Workers or the Davidson Lawyers. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Morning Star Sweepers defender Brendan Shykora (right) breaks away while juggling the ball from Beach Radio Bums defender Dylan Beaumont during the opening day of the Vernon Winter Carnival Broomball Tournament Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Village Green Hotel. The Bums upset the Stars 3-1. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Morning Star Sweepers rookie goalie Justin Baillargeon, a former golf pro, wields his broom like a pitching wedge as he makes a save against the Beach Radio Bums in the opening game of the VErnon Winter Carnival Broomball Tournament Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Village Green Hotel. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Morning Star Sweepers forward Caitlin Clow (left) tries to get the ball away from Aryana Jacura of the Beach Radio Bums while radio legends Rob Abramenko (rear, left), Jason Armstrong and Brian Martin look on during the opening game of the Vernon Winter Carnival Broomball Tournament Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Village Green Hotel. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Morning Star Sweepers forward Stephanie (Shoe Queen) Stecyk (left) is denied by Beach Radio Bums goalie Graham Turnbull during the Vernon Winter Carnival Broomball Tournament Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Village Green Hotel. Turnbull was stellar in his tourney debut as the Bums upset the Stars 3-1. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Beach Radio Bums defenceman Rob Abramenko (right) pokes the ball away from Morning Star Sweepers forward, and former carrier, Justin Mitchell during the opening game of the Vernon Winter Carnival Broomball Tournament Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Village Green Hotel. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The airwaves will be hard to take.

The Beach Radio Bums, making their Vernon Winter Carnival Broomball Tournament debut Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Village Green Hotel’s northerly parking lot, stunned the Vernon Morning Star Sweepers 3-1 to advance to Friday’s championship game at 1:15 p.m.

The airheads, er, Bums will play the winner of Thursday’s other semifinal between the defending champion City of Vernon Yard Workers (with Mayor Victor Cumming rumoured to be suiting up for one shift) and Davidson Lawyers.

Beach Radio was led by its trifecta of girl power with Aryana Jacura scoring twice and Dylan Beaumont adding the third goal, while Michaela Fepp almost notched a fourth goal for the winners, who had the voice of the Vernon Vipers, Graham Turnbull, in goal.

Former carrier Justin Mitchell, son of Morning Star Sweepers Hall of Fame alumnus Glenn Mitchell, broke Turnbull’s shutout bid.

“Our girl power was amazing to watch,” beamed victorious Beach Radio coach Kelly (Punch) Ackeral. “Graham was stellar in goal, stopping 1,287 shots from an aggressive team of ringers.

With the teams tied 0-0 after the first 20-minute half, Beach struck quickly for three goals on rookie Sweepers netminder Caitlin Clow, holding a broom for the first time in her young life.

Former golf pro turned sales rep Justin Baillargeon wielded his broom like a pitching wedge in goal in the opening half for the Morning Star, his biggest save coming as he stopped Beach rookie Ethan Schiman on a breakaway.

“It was one of those cases where we had a lot of chances but couldn’t finish,” said Morning Star entertainment editor/coach Jennifer Smith. “Turnbull should be called Turn-wall. He was terrific.”


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two Canadians quarantined on cruise ship test positive for Wuhan coronavirus

Just Posted

Okanagan artists come together in Lake Country

Art exhibition coming to Lake Country on Feb. 15

American DJ trio, Cash Cash, to play Sapphire Nightclub in Kelowna

The electronic music group is on a world tour, making stops in Kelowna and Vancouver

Kelowna transit bus impounded following alleged drunk driving incident

The bus is currently sitting among hundreds of other impounded vehicles at Mario’s Towing

Survivor kittens find their forever home in Okanagan

Kelowna couple opens their home to feral kittens rescued a year ago and in need of medical help.

Kelowna fire crews knockdown electrical blaze sparked by scooters

Four firetrucks responded to the blaze

Radio station stuns Morning Star in all-Vernon media broomball battle

Three quick second-half goals pace Beach Radio to shocking 3-1 win over Morning Star Sweepers

Four people claim they were assaulted during B.C. Legislature pipeline protest: police

Statement comes after Coun. Ben Isitt calls investigation ‘fake news’

Potential threat of child abductor in Oliver

A man in a grey car allegedly approached three children waiting for the bus.

Meet one of B.C.’s instructors in CPR and first aid for dogs

Paramedic teaches Dogsafe Canine First Aid to pet owners and people who run dog businesses

Wilkinson under fire for characterizing domestic violence as ‘a tough marriage’

The B.C. NDP have pledged to implement five days pay for those leaving domestic violence

Next anti-pipeline target B.C. government offices, opposition says

John Horgan quizzed about Valentine’s Day anti-LNG action plan

Straight from DeHart

Sports collectibles outlet wins international award

Sledders nabbed running in caribou restricted zone near Nakusp

Each faces fines of nearly $600

U.S. border patrol chief admits Iranians were targeted at Peace Arch border

After weeks of denial, U.S. border official says leadership got carried away

Most Read