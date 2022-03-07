Ken Schley, left, and John Briolo, co-owners of the SS Minnow, with actor Dawn Wells. (Submitted photo)

Ken Schley, left, and John Briolo, co-owners of the SS Minnow, with actor Dawn Wells. (Submitted photo)

PODCAST: Just sit right back and you’ll hear a tale – of the iconic SS Minnow

Today in B.C.: A chat with B.C.’s Ken Schley, co-owner of the legendary ‘Gilligan’s Island’ boat

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

On this edition of Today In BC, host Peter McCully chats with Ken Schley, former CAO of Quality Foods, who is co-owner of the SS Minnow the iconic boat from the 1960s TV show Gilligan’s Island. The SS Minnow is now based on Vancouver Island. Schley talks about renovating the boat, those who came aboard for a “three-hour tour” and his memories of meeting Dawn Wells, who played Mary Anne.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

EntertainmentMovies & TVPodcastsvancouverisland

Previous story
Today in B.C.: Longtime Spirit of the West drummer turned author Vince Ditrich

Just Posted

Emily Young is competing at her second Paralympic Winter games. (Photo - Canmore Photography)
Kelowna’s Young in nordic skiing final tonight at Paralympics

A petition has been started to rename Glenmore Road to Bumpy McBump Bump Way. (Change.org)
Potholes drive need for Lake Country road name change

(Photo: Dave Ogilvie)
Kelowna RCMP take down stolen vehicle suspect after high-profile chase involving guns

Ukraine flag in Kelowna council chambers (City of Kelowna)
Kelowna council supports Ukrainians here and abroad