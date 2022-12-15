Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: NFL’s ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ suddenly very relevant for San Francisco 49ers

NFL REPORT: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf discuss NFL playoff race

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf share their thoughts as the NFL playoff race heats up.

Discussion includes Brock Purdy’s unlikely rise to QB1 status in San Francisco, the post-season chances for the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson’s head injury and more.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact Erin Haluschak or Philip Wolf.

fb

Breaking NewsNFLPodcastsSeattle Seahawks

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: B.C dancing duo brings the funk to millions around the world

Just Posted

(Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Trudeau ‘keeps his head in the sand’: Kelowna-Lake Country MP

UBCO engineers consulted with 22 Okanagan communities to develop recommendations and best practices to improve flood resilience. (Photo/UBCO)
UBCO engineers dive into local flood recovery, prevention in Central Okanagan

Rhonda Zakala (YMCA, left middle), Richelle Lecky (BGC Okanagan, right middle) encourage the community to support reaching their $500,000 fundraising goal through the 25th Anniversary of the Tree of Hope Campaign. Donations will be matched by Ken and Linda Stober (far left, far right) of the Stober Foundation until December 31st. (YMCA of Southern Interior/Contributed)
Kelowna’s Tree of Hope almost at finish line of donation goal

Conceptual rendering of supportive housing project planned for Richter Street. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Women’s supportive housing planned for Kelowna’s Pandosy area