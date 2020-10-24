Kelowna West MLA elect Ben Stewart addresses a small gathering of campaign supporters at the West Kelowna Yacht Club, shortly after hearing of his riding victory. (Photo - Phil McLachlan)

Kelowna West MLA elect Ben Stewart addresses a small gathering of campaign supporters at the West Kelowna Yacht Club, shortly after hearing of his riding victory. (Photo - Phil McLachlan)

BC Liberal Ben Stewart re-elected as MLA in Kelowna West

Stewart said he did not expect the NDP government to win a majority

The BC Liberals are keeping the Kelowna West riding, with Ben Stewart re-elected.

Stewart won 2,737 out of 5,856 counted votes (46.74 per cent) with 67 of 113 polls reporting.

Spring Hawes of the NDP won 1,843 votes (31.47 per cent). Peter Truch of the Green party won 978 votes (16.70 per cent). Matt Badura of the Libertarian party won 162 votes (2.77 per cent). Magee Mitchell, an Independent, won 136 votes (2.32 per cent).

As of 10:20 p.m., on Oct. 24, Stewart said he is happy to be re-elected, but was hoping for a better result provincially for the Liberals.

“It’s exciting to be re-elected,” said Stewart.

“You always hope that you can do that as part of the team that’s going to form a government and the fact that we’re going to be not government is something that’s disappointing,” said Stewart.

“We’re a long way out of the woods. It’s going to be a very long, difficult winter for people this year. For many businesses that are going to be struggling, especially with tourism and hospitality, there’s so much uncertainty. That uncertainty leads to a lot of other issues such as domestic issues, homelessness. No one wants any of that.”

Stewart said he did not expect an NDP majority government going into tonight.

“I really genuinely believed that the polls were wrong. I ran in 2013 when we were behind a long way and I think that it’s a different election. With COVID-19 is not the same….maybe people were comfortable with what they’ve seen in the last eight months with John Horgan and the NDP and we all tried to be supportive but maybe at the end of the day people were lulled into thinking this government was capable of doing more.”

As of Oct. 23, 8,968 vote-by-mail packages had been issued to registered voters in the riding. There are a total of 46,852 registered voters in Kelowna West.

Provincewide, 724,279 mail-in ballots have been sent out, and there are 3,485,858 registered voters.

Mail-in ballots will be counted by hand, starting in 13 days.

READ MORE: B.C. VOTES 2020: BC Liberal Ben Stewart re-elected as MLA in Kelowna West

“It’s exciting to be re-elected. You always hope that you can do that as part of the team that’s going to form government and the fact that we’re going to be not government is something that’s disappointing. personally, I think our plan is something that we had a lot ton offer. I think that it was really going to do something for the province in terms of dealing with the re-start from COVID-19. We’re a long ways out of the woods. It’s going to be a very long, difficult winter for people this year. Many businesses that are going to be struggling, especially with tourism and hospitality, there’s so much uncertainty. That uncertainty leads to a lot of other issues such as domestic issues, homelessness. No one wants any of that. We want to be reasonable and I just hope that parliament resumes and we can get back to making certain that we come together and make things work in BC.
Stewart said he did not expect an NDP majority government going into tonight.
“I really genuinely believed that the polls were wrong. I ran in 2013 when we were behind a long ways and I think that it’s a different election. COVID-19 is not the same with the uncertainty and maybe people were comfortable with what they’ve seen in the last eight months with John Horgan and the NDP and we all tried to be supportive but maybe at the end of the day people were lulled into thinking this government was capable of doing more.”

BC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC VOTES 2020: Election burgers being served up at Okanagan pub

Just Posted

Renee Merrifield speaking to media on her front doorstep after winning the Kelowna-Mission riding for the BC Liberal Party. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Renee Merrifield retains BC Liberal Party’s seat in Kelowna-Mission

Renee Merrifield will take over former BC Liberal Steve Thomson’s seat, which he held for the past 11 years

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau outlines her party's climate action platform at Nanaimo's Vancouver Island Conference Centre earlier this month. (News Bulletin file photo)
Green leader Furstenau declared victor in her home riding on Vancouver Island

Cowichan Valley voters elect freshly minted party leader for her second term

John Horgan has been re-elected the MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca. (File-Black Press)
Horgan trounces challengers to be re-elected in his Vancouver Island riding

MLA has represented constituency of Langford-Juan de Fuca and its predecessors since 2005

Efforts to replace the aging Rutland Middle School have been put off by another year by the ministry of education. (File photo)
Education ministry won’t replace Rutland Middle School anytime soon

New Westside Secondary top priority for ministry of education

West Kelowna Warriors goaltender Roman Basran stood tall in a 4-3 shootout victory over the Vernon Vipers Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (Lisa Mazurek Photography)
Vernon Vipers fall to West Kelowna Warriors in shootout

Kelowna Rockets goalie Roman Basran helped the warriors to a 4-3 SO win Friday night.

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gives a daily briefing on COVID-19 cases at an almost empty B.C. Legislature press theatre in Victoria, B.C., on March 25, 2020. (Don Craig/B.C. government)
B.C. sees 223 new COVID-19 cases, now 2,009 active

Two new care home outbreaks in Surrey, Burnaby

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Friday October 23, 2020 in Ottawa. Canada’s top physician says she fears the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths may increase in the coming weeks as the second wave continues to drive the death toll toward 10,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s top doctor warns severe illness likely to rise, trailing spike in COVID-19 cases

Average daily deaths from virus reached 23 over the past seven days, up from six deaths six weeks ago

Cole Collingwood casts his mock ballot at Vernon’s Mission Hill Elementary School ahead of the provincial election Oct. 24, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Okanagan students cast mock election ballots

At Mission Hill Elementary, the election is a chance to learn about the democratic process

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An Elections BC sign directs voters to the advance polling station at the Smithers Curling Club Oct. 15, 2020. (Thom Barker photo)
Platform Points: Each party’s 2020 B.C. election promises

Oct. 24 is Election Day in B.C.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The deer were allegedly shot within Princeton town limits, late at night. Black Press File Photo.
Armed man, in full camouflage, allegedly shoots deer in downtown Princeton

‘The list of charges goes on and on,’ said RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes

Andrew Allen performed for two intimate crowds of 50 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Oct. 17. (Camillia Courts Photography)
Live events continue on North Okanagan stage

First Andrew Allen plays two sold-out shows, next up have a laugh with comedian Mike Delamont

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
B.C. driver thought he retrieved a dead bald eagle – until it came to life in his backseat

The driver believed the bird to be dead and not unconscious as it turned out to be

Most Read