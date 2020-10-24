BC VOTES 2020: Election burgers being served up at Okanagan pub

The Penticton bar has Green, NDP and Liberal burgers

If the tastebuds of Pentictonites is any indicator on which way the B.C. election will go, the B.C. Liberals will win.

Over at the Barking Parrot Bar and neighbouring Bufflehead restaurant at Penticton Lakeside Resort, they are serving up voting day burgers, with all three parties as the choices on the menu.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know for election day

The Green burger is “naturally boring, but true to their cause,” with a vegetarian patty, vegan sauce and toppings.

The NDP burger is described as “hungry for four more years? If you can stomach it, this burger is for you” with a beef patty, cheese and chili.

The Liberal burger is called Hey big spender, featuring beef patty, bacon and cheese.

“The Liberal burger has been the most popular so far,” said Brannigan Mosses, director of marketing.

The voting burgers will be served until 9 p.m., one hour past when the polls close.

“Owner David Prystay came up with the voting burgers and their descriptions,” said Mosses. “He wanted to have a little fun with the election. People are enjoying it.”

Lakeside Resort and convention centre is where the Barking Parrot is located and is one of the voting stations in Penticton.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.