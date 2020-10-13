Voter turnout has been historically low in B.C.'s civic elections. (Elections BC)

Boundary-Similkameen Wexit candidate faces messy exit

Arlyn Greig was one of two candidates for the party, both of whom had their endorsements stripped

Aryln Greig’s exit from Wexit BC was not a clean or amicable one.

Greig had been endorsed by the party as their candidate for Boundary-Similkameen riding in the provincial election.

On Oct. 9, the party announced that they were retracting their endorsements for the two Wexit BC candidates that had made the Oct. 2 nomination deadline.

The decision to retract the “premature and uni[n]formed” endorsements, according to the announcement on the Wexit party’s Facebook pages, was made by the executive board of the party.

Black Press reached out to Greig following the announcement, and she responded via Facebook.

“The Wexit BC party fired me without explanation. It is too late to remove my name from the ballot, so yes I am in the election.”

Andrew Watson, the director of communications for Elections BC confirmed that Greig would appear on the ballot, as a candidate for the Wexit BC party.

“Under the Election Act a party can withdraw their endorsement of a candidate up until the close of nominations, so in this case, the close on nominations for this election was on Oct. 2. at 1 p.m. A candidate can withdraw from the election up to 48 hours before the start advance voting, that deadline has also passed now.”

Elections BC did not receive formal requests for withdrawal by the deadlines, from either parties or candidates, so the list of candidates will be the list that appears on the ballot.

Greig was previously the president for the Wexit BC Boundary-Similkameen Riding Association, a title that she still lists on her Facebook page and one which she doesn’t know whether she still has.

“I haven’t officially resigned. They aren’t answering my messages to them either. I’m just not dealing with them, and neither does the team I put together,” she said. “You will have to ask them what they did. I was not given the courtesy of an explanation.

Greig also noted that the president of the party quit as well. Lee Smith, the leader listed on the Elections BC registered political parties information document as of Oct. 13, was contacted for comment.

Black Press has reached out to the Wexit Party for comment on this story.

In their announcement, the Wexit BC party also retracted their endorsement for Dorothy Smith in the Peace River South riding.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

READ MORE: B.C. Votes: Boundary-Similkameen candidates talk economy, climate, and ICBC

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the UBC campus, Vancouver, Oct. 13, 2020. (CTV)
B.C. leaders tested in the only TV election debate of 2020

Horgan, Wilkinson, Furstenau press their criticisms

Darlene Richard's cat's ashes were stolen on Friday, Oct. 9. (Darlene Richard)
Kelowna woman pleads for cat’s ashes to be returned following burglary

Along with electronics and jewelry, Darlene Richard’s beloved cat’s ashes were stolen too

John Michael Aronson. (RCMP photo)
Prolific Kelowna offender on trial for alleged police chase resulting in crash

John Michael Aronson is facing several charges for allegedly leading police on a pursuit while his licence was suspended

Snow could be seen Oct. 12 on Highway 5, near the Coquihalla summit. (Contributed)
Snow in high terrain here to stay in Okanagan

Meteorologist says B.C. has officially shifted into winter, at least in higher terrain

Grand Forks RCMP break up concert featuring Kelowna band, recommend charges

The Kelowna band “Scrapes” said they were on stage when RCMP told the accused to break up the party

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

Voter turnout has been historically low in B.C.'s civic elections. (Elections BC)
Boundary-Similkameen Wexit candidate faces messy exit

Arlyn Greig was one of two candidates for the party, both of whom had their endorsements stripped

Triumph Coffee donated 15 per cent of its daily sales, Oct. 13, 2020, to support Lily Canabe while she recovers from a brain hemorrhage in Vancouver hospital. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise funds for the girl and her family. (Facebook)
Vernon coffee shop rallies behind young girl who suffered brain hemorrhage

A GoFundMe campaign has been kickstarted for young Vernon girl in Vancouver hospital

A nurse prepares to test a volunteer for COVID-19, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Miami. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Taimy Alvarez
Interior Health reports 23 new COVID-19 cases over Thanksgiving long weekend

Thirty cases remain active; one person is in the hospital

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Apex Mountain Resort’s live webcam shows the mountain has received its first snow of the 2020-21 ski season. (Apex Mountain Resort)
Apex Mountain Resort receives first snowfall of season

Dust off your skis or board!

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

School officials say an incident where the parent of a PSS student drove into a crowd of students is still under investigation. (File photo)
Parent faces charges after allegedly driving vehicle into crowd of students

An internal school memo states many students received counselling

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James presents her last budget in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 18, 2020. Its modest surplus forecast was quickly erased by COVID-19 and a deficit nearing $13 billion. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. parties battle over tax promises to recover from COVID-19

Sales tax cut or another round of borrowed relief payments

Most Read