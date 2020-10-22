Elections BC has sent out almost 700,000 mail voting packages as of Oct. 14 with just under 3.5 million registered voters. (Black Press Media File) By Oct. 21, Elections BC had received an estimated 396,900 returned vote-by-mail packages. This represents about 55 per cent of packages issued to date. (Black Press Media File)

Elections BC has sent out almost 700,000 mail voting packages as of Oct. 14 with just under 3.5 million registered voters. (Black Press Media File) By Oct. 21, Elections BC had received an estimated 396,900 returned vote-by-mail packages. This represents about 55 per cent of packages issued to date. (Black Press Media File)

Early voters in Southern Interior contribute to breaking records

61,900 vote-by-mail packages were requested in the Southern Interior

Many residents of B.C.’s Southern Interior region have already voted in the 2020 provincial election, leading to a record-breaking number of ballots cast.

Seven days of advanced voting ended Wednesday (Oct. 21), during which time 681,055 people cast their ballot around B.C. In 2017, 614,389 voted in advance voting, and in 2013, just 366,558. While in 2009, just 290,220 participated early on, with fewer ballots being cast in earlier elections.

This year, many in the Interior have already exercised their democratic right to vote.

In the Boundary-Similkameen riding, 10,791 out of 36,593 eligible voters have already cast a ballet. Next door in the Penticton riding, 12,240 of 48,525 people cast their ballot.

The story is similar in northern regions as well. In the Kelowna area, more than 30,000 exercised their right to vote.

In the Kelowna-West riding, 11,013 of 53,008 eligible, have voted. In Kelowna-Mission, 11,354 have voted out of 50,150 who are eligible. In Kelowna-Lake Country, 10,722 of 53,395 eligible, have voted.

To the north in the Vernon-Monashee riding, 9,991 of 52,479 eligible voters cast a ballet. In the Shuswap, 10,998 of 46,886 eligible have voted.

In Columbia River-Revelstoke riding, 6,662 of 26,116 people voted.

In total, 61,900 vote-by-mail packages were requested in the ridings mentioned above.

By Oct. 21, Elections BC had received an estimated 396,900 returned vote-by-mail packages. This represents about 55 per cent of packages issued to date.

READ MORE: Early turnout breaks records as more than a million people vote ahead of B.C. election

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More Okanagan election signs vandalized

Just Posted

Neil Fassina will become the new president of Okanagan College on April 1, 2021. (Contributed)
Okanagan College recruits new president

Current Athabasca University president Neil Fassina to replace Jim Hamilton on April 1, 2021

COVID-19. (Courtesy of CDC).
Interior Health reports 12 additional COVID-19 cases

The total number of cases in the region is now at 644

Bull Mountain Adventure Park is located at 5000 Glenrosa Rd in West Kelowna. (Contributed)
West Kelowna’s Bull Mountain Adventure Park hopes to reopen in December

Owner Don Journeay is eyeing the date of Dec. 19

Brian Shiosaki helps his neighbours by shoveling the sidewalk near his home in Rutland during a large snowfall in Kelowna Tuesday. (Carli Berry/Capital News)
Special weather statement in effect for Okanagan Valley

The Okanagan could see up to 15 centimeters of snow on Friday

Five people with alleged ties to the Red Scorpion Gang are facing numerous charges. (Kelowna RCMP)
5 men linked to Red Scorpion gang charged with gun, drug offences

Police seized a machine gun as well as 5.5 kilograms of fentanyl and carfentanil

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at a COVID-19 press conference in September 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C shatters single-day COVID-19 record with 274 new cases; most linked to gatherings

No deaths reported in past 24 hours

Actor Ryan Reynolds surprised a Shuswap family with a special birthday message to their son who was worried he’d be alone on his 9th birthday on Nov. 24. (Tiffanie Trudell/Facebook)
Ryan Reynolds text almost gives away Shuswap boy’s birthday surprise

Deadpool actor helps remind eight-year-old Canoe resident he’s not alone

RCMP detachments across B.C. are now flying Pride flags. (Submitted photo)
Man who spent 4 days injured on floor rescued by Kamloops Mountie

The man is recovering in hospital after being rescued by a police officer conducting a well-being check

Vancouver police reactivated the search for Jordan Naterer Thursday Oct. 22. Photo courtesy of VPD.
Mom of missing Manning Park hiker believes her son is waiting to come home

‘He’s going to come out of a helicopter and say ‘what took you so long?”

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Environment Minister George Heyman, Premier John Horgan and Energy Minister Michelle Mungall announce that B.C. Hydro is proceeding with construction of the Site C dam, Dec. 11, 2017. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Site C actions, costs won’t be known until after B.C. election, Horgan says

Peace River diverted for construction of reinforced dam base

The Vernon School District reports 95 per cent of its students have returned to classrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Fewer local, more international students help cover one Okanagan school district’s $1.2M enrolment deficit

School district projected 13 fee-paying international students; 43 enrolled

One of the squirrels who ended up having their tails amputated after getting them stuck together with tree sap. (Facebook/Wild ARC)
Squirrels recovering from tail amputation after sap situation near Victoria

BC SPCA Wild ARC says squirrels will be released back into wild, fifth sibling was euthanized

Most Read