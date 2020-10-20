Renee Merrifield

Renee Merrifield

Meet the cadidates: Kelowna-Mission — Renee Merrifield (Liberal)

Renee Merrifield founded Kelowna’s Troika Developments as a start-up in the late 1990s and grew it into a Western Canadian group of companies, encompassing land, real estate development, construction, service and consulting.

With her passion for community benefit, Renee has tirelessly contributed to philanthropic endeavours and is currently the chair of the Breakfast Club of Canada.

She also serves on various private company boards including First West Credit Union, the First West Foundation and the Junior Achievement BC Board, and sits on the external advisory committee for University of British Columbia Okanagan.

She previously served on the Westbank First Nation Economic Development Commission, the Interior Health Authority board and the Premier’s Women’s Economic Council.

Renee has been named to Women’s Executive Network’s ‘Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada’ from 2017-2019.

She holds two master’s degrees, including a MBA from the University of Liverpool.

Renee is happily engaged to Carlos Alentejano and together they have a blended family of five adult children.

What is the most important issue in your riding?

Kelowna Mission is such a diverse riding, it’s impossible to choose just one! But as I have spoken to people at the doors and on the phone, we are united around COVID.

There are concerns that COVID has changed everything and our economy may not survive the impact of this pandemic.

Our community wants advocacy, and wants strong, rational representation in how bring back our economy. Whether it is the teacher in a classroom who wants to protect and teach children; a tradesperson who wants to provide for their family; a senior that wants to have a vibrant retirement; a restaurateur that wants to survive – we all need a plan for our economic survival and success.

What have you done to benefit your community in the past?

I have been passionately serving my community for the past 24 years. You can’t ask someone to do something that you aren’t prepared to do yourself.

Water conservation. Affordable housing. Urban Development Institute. Homeless initiatives. Regional District Economic Development Commission. Westbank First Nation Development Commission. Okanagan Sustainability Leadership Council. University of British Columbia advisory council. BC Cancer advisory council. Breakfast Club of Canada. Just to name a few.

What will you do to represent your community in Victoria?

I plan to be a strong voice and tireless advocate in Victoria. I’ve always had a strong work ethic. That’s how I’ve had success in business, and that work ethic and determination is what I will bring to public service.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sexist, racist graffiti found on Kelowna-Mission Green candidate signs

Just Posted

A car slides off the road after a collision at the intersection of Highway 33 and Gertsmar Road in Kelowna on Oct. 20. (Photo - Twila Amato)
Two cars collide at intersection of Highway 33 and Gerstmar in Kelowna

The collision was reported at 9 a.m. on Oct. 20

RCMP officers search the Sagmoen farm where the remains of 18-year-old Tracy Genereaux would later be discovered. -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer
Sex workers called out to area near Sagmoen farm: Vernon Mounties

Curtis Sagmoen, convicted in relation to assault of sex trade workers, is prohibited from soliciting escorts

Photo of Brooke Whitney. (Contributed)
Missing Kelowna woman found safe

The Kelowna RCMP located 27-year-old Brooke Whitney on Oct. 20

selfie.
Morning Start: Selfies Kill More People Than Sharks

Your morning start for Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020

Renee Merrifield
Meet the cadidates: Kelowna-Mission — Renee Merrifield (Liberal)

Renee Merrifield founded Kelowna’s Troika Developments as a start-up in the late… Continue reading

Conservative member of Parliament Pierre Poilievre speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on October 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Liberals say Tory effort to set up COVID-19 committee will be a confidence matter

The Tories were originally proposing an ‘anticorruption’ committee

A injection kit is seen inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 127 fatal overdoses in September, roughly 4 each day

Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria continued to see the highest numbers of overdoses

(Black Press Media files)
Early voters more likely to favour NDP, but overall B.C. election is tightening: poll

According to Elections BC, 383,477 people cast a ballot during advanced voting days

Blotter bug
Updated: Highway 1 reopens near Revelstoke after morning crash

DriveBC says to watch for traffic congestion

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Pixabay)
Wave of racist emails ‘unleashed’ on B.C. researchers investigating racism in health care

The team has received close to 600 calls and emails since the investigation started in July

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

With local MLA Adam Olsen looking on, BC Greens leader Sonia Furstenau said a Green government would convert BC Ferries into a Crown corporation Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Green leader Sonia Furstenau promises to convert BC Ferries back into Crown corporation

Promise comes Monday afternoon with five days left in campaign

Junction 3 Coffeehouse in Osoyoos has found a creative way for customers to enjoy a cup of coffee outdoors in their own safe bubble. (Junction 3 photo)
Hangout in your own personal bubble at this South Okanagan cafe

Osoyoos cafe gets creative under COVID-19 restrictions

Most Read