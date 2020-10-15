Magee Mitchell. (Contributed)

Meet the candidate: Kelowna-West – Magee Mitchell (Independent)

Protection and wellbeing of youth and families top priorities for candidate

Magee Mitchell is an independent candidate for the Kelowna-West riding.

He is a family man with experience in several industries and has a deep passion for politics.

Magee has a Bachelor of Arts Political Science, has experience in ski resorts as a ski patrol, a class 1 driver in the oil patch, concrete pump operator in Kelowna, food service employee at Kelowna General Hospital and currently works with an accounting firm.

He says this has given him experiences in a variety industries that he believes sets him apart from other politicians.

Magee says he is tired of big party “petty” politics and that it is time to get some “new energy” into our political system.

As an Independent, he explains he would be working to bring a voice for all constituents, not just those who can afford it, and that he wouldn’t be bound to follow a major party’s platform, but rather listen to his constituents and do what is best for them.

Magee says he’s here to serve the people, listen to their issues, their problems, their ideas and give them a voice to make positive changes for everyone.

His main platform is protection for children with harsher penalties for pedophiles, stopping drugs from coming into the country with more secure boarders, and making changes to ICBC that all British Columbians are asking for.

What is the most important issue in your riding?

The most important issue for my riding and all of B.C. is to end the pandemic. With the title of “Pandemic” it gives enormous powers to our health officer and B.C.’s Lieutenant-General. We’ve had 250 deaths since March. It’s time to start moving forward.

What have you done to benefit your community in the past?

My community contributions is shown through my work history, I have been part of many big projects including the new Interior Health building on Doyle Avenue and the Innovation center across the street, and spent many hours contributing to the new jail in Oliver. I’ve served food and washed dished at KGH trying to bring smiles to the patients there. When I’m not working you’ll find me volunteering with the Canadian Ski Patrol at Big White.

What will you do to represent your community in Victoria?

I will make sure the voice of all people and businesses of Kelowna West are heard. I can’t say too many bad things about our local representatives from years past. For me, I would like to bring a higher level of community engagement to the system.

If you look at our current MLAs’ social media pages, you can see there is limited engagement.

