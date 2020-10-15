Spring Hawes. (Supplied)

Spring Hawes. (Supplied)

Meet the candidate: Kelowna-West – Spring Hawes (NDP)

Spring Hawes was born and raised in the Okanagan

NDP candidate Spring Hawes was born and raised in the Okanagan. Her son and daughter were both born in the Vernon hospital. She moved to the East Kootenays in 1998. Hawes enjoys the outdoor lifestyle there, and ran a small health food store to support her family at the time. In 2005, she was injured in a biking accident and have used a wheelchair since then. She says she has always been passionate about ‘fairness’ and equality, but living with a disability brought that passion into sharp focus.

She successfully ran for municipal council in Invermere twice, using her voice to raise issues of social justice and sustainability.

She also chaired an accessibility advocacy non-profit for seven years, and participated in numerous community committees. In 2017, she was an NDP nominee in the East Kootenays.

Since moving to Kelowna, Hawes has been a board director for Interior Health, and with peer-support group Accessible Okanagan.

She says she is passionate about helping people live well and achieve their potential. She envisions a world that fully values and truly embraces diversity and removes barriers to participation. Hawes says she knows we must urgently address climate change, and protect our water, air and soil. She believes we have the ingenuity and ability to do it.

What is the most important issue in your riding?

Hawes believes housing is the most important issue in her riding. She believes we need more affordable housing, more subsidized housing, and more supportive housing so everyone who chooses to live in the beautiful valley are able to find a safe and appropriate place to live. Providing a renter’s rebate: She says the NDP will bring in an income-tested renter’s rebate of $400 a year for households earning up to $80,000 annually that are not already receiving other rental support.

What have you done to benefit your community in the past?

Hawes says she has done a lot of volunteer work around equality, accessibility and sustainability; chaired numerous committees, was president of ACE for seven years, and led the community sustainability committee in Invermere.

What will you do to represent your community in Victoria?

She says she will work hard to bring the concerns and priorities of this riding to the forefront. Hawes says she is not afraid to be the squeaky wheel, and anyone who’s ever worked with her, Hawes says will attest to that. Of particular concern or interest to her is housing, access to mental health services, equity and inclusion, climate change and sustainability, and also small business. With a background in small business, Hawes says she knows both the value small business brings to the community, and some of the challenges they face.

READ MORE: B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today in West Kelowna

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020Election 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Boundary-Similkameen Wexit candidate faces messy exit
Next story
Meet the candidate: Kelowna-West – Magee Mitchell (Independent)

Just Posted

RCMP on scene of the 1300 block of Sylvania Cres. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP raid Rutland home, neighbour relieved

Officers confirmed they are on scene for an ongoing drug investigation

Thirty-one-year-old Bryce Williamson of West Kelowna was arrested twice in six days after alleged back-to-back vehicle thefts. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
West Kelowna man arrested twice in six days after alleged back-to-back vehicle thefts

Thirty-one-year-old Bryce Williamson is facing numerous charges

New York Skyline.
Morning Start: New York City Is Going to Get Bigger to Prepare for Climate Change

Your morning start for Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

Peter Truch. (Supplied)
Meet the candidate: Kelowna West – Peter Truch (Green)

Green candidate believes we deserve better, balanced representation in Victoria

Ben Stewart. (Photo by John Lehmann)
Meet the candidate: Kelowna West — Ben Stewart (Liberal)

Liberal candidate was elected MLA for Westside-Kelowna in 2009 and 2013

A Kelowna clinic decided to immunize their patients in a drive-thru flu clinic. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna clinic offers drive-thru flu shots

CGB Medical physician Dr. Janet Evans said they found drive-thru to be a safer option

Phillip Tallio with his supporters Marie Spetch and Robyn Batryn. (File photo)
Appeals trial begins for Bella Coola man convicted of killing toddler in 1983

Phillip Tallio was 17 at the time of the 22-month-old toddler’s daeth

The municipality of Summerland is adding 22 new electric vehicle charging stations. The first charging stations in Summerland were installed in 2013 and have seen increasing levels of use every year. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Drivers of electric cars flock to Summerland’s charging stations

Municipality adding 22 new stations to community

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
B.C. Green leader pushes Horgan on climate, Wilkinson on debt

Furstenau focuses radio debate on hydro imports, LNG

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Langley Liberal incumbant Mary Polak speaks at all-candidates meeting on Zoom. (Screenshot)
Langley all-candidates Zoom debate hijacked with lewd comments, sexual acts

Several people briefly took over Zoom meeting with Langley candidates on Wednesday night

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Area resident Jill Bubar shared a photo of the Gunther Ellison Road house fire in Enderby Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, to a Facebook group. (Jill Bubar - Facebook)
North Okanagan home total loss after morning blaze

Enderby Fire Department on scene mopping up hot spots

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Woman arrested in Shuswap after driving with B.C. licence plate from 1966

The woman is prohibited from driving in B.C.

Most Read