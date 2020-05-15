BC SPCA launches virtual fundraiser Locked-in For Love to support animals in need

This is Herb (Nate) a five-year-old rescue from the Vancouver BC SPCA who now lives with in his forever home in Kelowna. (Jen Zielinski/Black Press Media)

The COVID-19 lockdown has left pet owners with a lot of time to spend with their loyal companions – much to the appreciation of cats, dogs and other animals.

While residents might be asked to stay home, self-isolate and be kind during these trying times, businesses and charities have had to adapt, which can mean going virtual with events that may have been held in person in the past.

The BC SPCA is one of those non-profits that has had to cancel its fundraising events and make changes to ensure donations can be made to support abused, neglected, injured and homeless animals in shelters across the province.

So, as British Columbians stay close to home they now have the opportunity to be locked-in for love, during the home edition of the non-profits annual June fundraiser.

From May 13 to June 13 animal lovers across the province can join the BC SPCA for its Lock-In for Love: Home Edition, an event that would normally take place in shelters but has been cancelled due to social distancing.

Tess Repenning, senior manager of digital giving for the BC SPCA, explained that while the world has slowed down during COVID-19, unfortunately, animal cruelty has not.

“During times of crisis, whether it be COVID-19, wildfires, floods or rescuing animals from violent or neglectful situations, the animals need your help more than ever,” she said.

By taking the event online people can reach out to friends and family to help them raise much-needed funds for their local shelter.

Registration is free and open now. Participants have a full month to raise funds, leading up to an online celebration on June 13. To register, or for more information, visit lockin.spca.bc.ca.

