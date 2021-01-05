Kole Lind of the Kelowna Rockets celebrates a third-period goal against the Vancouver Giants on November 10, 2017, at Prospera Place. Lind is participating in the Vancouver Canucks’ training camp this week. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

26 Kelowna Rockets on NHL training camp rosters

Current and former Rockets are hitting the ice for training camps this week

Twenty-six Kelowna Rockets — both current and former — have been included on 2020 NHL training camp rosters.

Training camps began Jan. 3, just 10 days before the NHL is set to open its 56-game regular season on Jan. 13. The shortened season will end May 8, followed by the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Teams that did not participate in the NHL playoffs in 2020 were allowed to open their training camps as early as Jan. 31.

Below is the list of Rockets by team:

  • Calgary Flames: Mikael Backlund. Dillon Dube, Justin Kirkland
  • Chicago Blackhawks: Duncan Keith, Michael Krutil
  • Dallas Stars: Jamie Benn, Blake Comeau
  • Edmonton Oilers: Tyson Barrie, Leon Draisaitl
  • Montreal Canadiens: Shea Weber
  • Nashville Predators: Colton Sissons
  • New Jersey Devils: Nolan Foote, Damon Severson, Nick Merkley
  • Ottawa Senators: Lassi Thomson
  • Philadelphia Flyers: Carsen Twarynski
  • Tampa Bay Lightning: Cal Foote, Luke Schenn, Devante Stephens
  • Toronto Maple Leafs: Rourke Chartier
  • Vancouver Canucks: Alex Edler, Kole Lind, Tyler Myers
  • Vegas Golden Knights: Gage Quinney
  • Washington Capitals: Lucas Johansen
  • Winnipeg Jets: Josh Morrissey

Kelowna Rockets

Canada to play for world junior hockey gold after pounding Russia 5-0

