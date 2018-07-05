3 on 3 Hoopfest set for July 21

Pixabay The 3 on 3 Hoopfest is set for Saturday, July 21 as part of Downtown Kelowna Block Party.

The second edition of the Okanagan College Basketball 3 on 3 Hoopfest is set for Saturday, July 21.

Hosted by the Kelowna College Basketball Society, the tournament is part of the Downtown Kelowna Block Party, which last year attracted more than 18,000 people to the city’s downtown core.

Kelowna College Basketball Society president Dino Gini said OC Coyotes men’s and women’s programs are built on local support and, in turn, are excited to be a supporter of the annual party.

“Supporting our community is our top priority because the community has supported us since our program’s inception,” said Gini. “We love what the Block Party represents and feel it falls directly in line with what we represent as well.

“To be a part of this event is an honour for us because it is a great way to showcase local talent supporting local business and local economy.”

The tournament, sponsored by Tim Hortons, will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Last years 3 on 3 event sold out “proving to be an overwhelming success for all the teams, fans, and the community,” Gini said.”

All ages and all divisions are welcome.

Registration cost is $125, with the deadline to register set for July 16. To enter a team, visit www.okanagancollegebasketball.ca/hoopfest.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to the success of OC Coyotes’ self-funded student athletes.

