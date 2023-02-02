4 new faces for West Kelowna Warriors

The West Kelowna Warriors are still right in the mix for home advantage in the BCHL playoff race, but that hasn’t stopped them from looking towards next season.

The team announced on Feb. 2 the addition of four new players to the 2023-24 roster, joining 17-year-old forward Jack Pridham as the newest recruits.

“We are thrilled to add all 4 players to our roster for next season,” said Warriors Head Coach and General Manager Simon Ferguson.

“We feel each player helps us reload and continue to push and challenge with the top teams in the league. This will be just the start of this process and we are excited to continue to watch and evaluate players in their playoffs and into our development and ID camps.”

Two of the newest additions are already familiar with the Central Okanagan, in JJ Franceschetti and Zhenya Miles. Both currently skate alongside each other with the RINK Hockey Academy in Kelowna.

Franceschetti has already hit the ice with the Warriors three times this season as an affiliate, while also posting 27 points in 19 games with the academy. Miles, though a defenceman, has still shown his point-scoring prowess with 21 points in 24 games with his minor squad.

“I’m really excited to be a Warrior,” said Miles. “There’s an amazing buzz about the Warriors and in the City of West Kelowna and I can’t wait to get started.”

Ben Henshall will be making the cross-province move as an Edmonton import, showing success at the U18 level with a point-per game through 23 games.

Jackson Kyrkostas is in a similar situation, crossing the national border from New Hampshire to join the club, though he is also committed to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute of the NCAA next season.

BCHLCity of West KelownahockeyWest Kelowna Warriors