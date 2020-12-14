The 55+ BC Games have postponed the planned 2021 Victoria event to 2022 and Abbotsford has been moved from 2022 to 2023.

The 55+ BC Games have postponed the planned 2021 Victoria event to 2022 and Abbotsford has been moved from 2022 to 2023.

55+ BC Games Victoria event postponed to 2022, Abbotsford now set for 2023

Delays related to health concerns associated with COVID-19 pandemic causes events to shift forward

Two editions of the 55+ BC Games are being re-scheduled due to the ongoing health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier today (Monday), the BC Seniors Games Society in consultation with the 2021 Greater Victoria Host Society announced their intentions to postpone the 2021 event.

RELATED: 55+ BC Games cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns

The Games were set to run from Sept. 14 to 16, 2021. The Victoria event will now shift to 2022.

“While this delay is yet another blow caused by COVID-19, we seek to see the positive in allowing Greater Victoria now having the time to deliver an event in a world we all want to get back to – not just normal – but truly great,” stated Michael O’Connor the president of the GVHS. “And now our committee will set the goal on how we can accomplish that against a revised timeline.”

As a result, the city of Abbotsford, which had been awarded the 2022 Games in October 2018, have requested that their event move to 2023.

RELATED: 55+ BC Games coming to Abbotsford in 2022

“Coming together through sport is something that is foundational to building a complete community,” stated Abbotsford mayor Henry Braun. “This year has been unlike any other, and the safety and well-being of our residents are a top priority. On behalf of the City of Abbotsford, we are looking forward to hosting a fantastic 55+ Games in 2023.”

According to the organization’s press release, moving the Victoria 55+ BC Games from 2021 to 2022 provides the opportunity to deliver safe events that meet the required health and safety protocols as established by viaSport as well as the Provincial Health Authority.

It also means that participants, families and volunteers who come to Greater Victoria and Abbotsford can now experience the competition and all that the host communities can offer in terms of music, food, arts and culture without restrictions.

No decisions have been made on the dates of the 2022 Games but both the Greater Victoria Host Society and the BCSGS agree that the Games will be hosted in the fall of 2022. Tentative dates include Sept. 13 to 17, 2022. Dates for the Abbotsford Games will be announced as well.

abbotsfordCoronavirusVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cleveland Indians changing name after 105 years: report

Just Posted

Snow near the Coquihalla summit. (Contributed)
Okanagan region is expecting to have five to eight centimetres of snow tonight

A low-pressure system is moving into the interior tonight

Jesse Pez was charged with attempted murder in relation to an Oct. 31 stabbing. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna man charged with attempted murder in Halloween stabbing back in custody

Jesse Pez, 30, was arrested over the weekend for breaching probationary and release orders

Crash on Highway 33.Twila Amato, Black Press Media.
Two-vehicle crash on Highway 33

The collision is blocking Gerstmar Road

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna Mountie at centre of three lawsuits receives AG’s support

Attorney General of Canada offers staunch defence of Const. Lacy Browning in a response to one of three lawsuits she’s facing

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
‘Social activity’ in homes, accommodations causes COVID-19 spread at Big White

Interior Health has deployed a team to the resort community to expedite testing

A healthcare worker puts on protective equipment at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

Coronavirus vaccinations begin in B.C. Tuesday

Lily Seyes, two, speaks with Santa Claus during Breakfast with Santa at Bradbury’s Restaurant. (File Photo)
Santa Claus will miss photos at Salmon Arm mall

Kris Kringle offers tips to stay on the nice list, keep up Christmas spirit in abnormal year 2020.

(Pixabay.com)
Single British Columbians won’t have to spend Christmas alone under health orders

Those who live alone have a few options

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking into the actions of Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers after a woman in handcuffs was injured while being led to police car. (Black Press file photo)
Police watchdog investigating after woman injured during Vernon RCMP arrest

Alleged incident happened Saturday, Dec.12 with woman in handcuffs hurt being led to police car

(Black Press file photo)
Merritt RCMP cleared of wrongdoing after man shoots self near detachment

The man drove into the parking lot next to the police station on Dec. 5, got out of his vehicle with a rifle and fired shots

The community mailboxes at Hwy 37 and Oolichan, Cablecar subdivision in Kitimat. Nov. 17, 2020. Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel
Sending holiday cheer this year? Canada Post bumps up deadlines amid unprecedented season

Parcel delivery for regional and national mail moved up to this week

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth defends government actions in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
ICBC applies for 15% rate decrease as lawyers pushed out

Resolution tribunal to determine most injury awards

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

O’Keefe Ranch has cancelled its annual Christmas Lights Show and announced the closure of the Cattlemen’s Club Restaurant. (Morning Star - file photo)
Historic Spallumcheen ranch cancels Christmas light show, closes restaurant

Cattlemen’s Club Restaurant closed, but owners open anew at Armstrong golf course

Most Read