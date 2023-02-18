Penticton Vees’ 6-goal outburst costs West Kelowna Warriors in 4th straight loss

It wasn’t the West Kelowna Warriors’ night as the top team in the BCHL, the Penticton Vees, took it to them on Friday with an 8-2 victory. (Feb. 17).

Want to know what a fast start looks like? Defenceman Owen Simpson scored 38 seconds into the game, lifting the Vees to a 1-0 lead.

Penticton (37-3-0-1) later exploded for four consecutive goals in 5:56. Jackson Nieuwendyk and Billy Norcross found the back of the net before the Vees capitalized on a pair of power play opportunities.

Warriors (22-16-4-0) forward Jaiden Moriello helped his squad cut into the Vees’ early lead when he scored his team-leading 20th goal of the season, making it 5-1.

The Vees regained their five-goal lead before the end of the first period when rookie-of-the-year frontrunner Aydar Suniev scored his 28th goal of the season with 10 seconds to go.

Penticton’s Spencer Smith scored the lone goal of the middle frame when he buried his eighth goal of the season.

The two teams exchanged goals in the third period as Beanie Smith scored early in the period to make it 8-1 for Penticton but later, Ben MacDonald scored his 18th of the season for West Kelowna.

Ten Penticton players finished the game with multi-point efforts.

Angelo Zol suffered the loss for the Warriors while Luca Di Pasquo made 22 saves in the win.

The Vees’ 75 points this season leads the BCHL.

Despite the loss, the Warriors remain third in the Interior Conference.

The Warriors are back in action on Saturday night when they battle the Trail Smoke Eaters and return home for first time in 25 days. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Penticton, meanwhile, will head down the Okanagan Connector on Saturday for a showdown with the Merritt Centennials. Puck drop is also at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Charity basketball game in West Kelowna a slam dunk

READ MORE: Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Penticton: Family Day edition

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLCity of West KelownahockeyKelownaLocal SportsPentictonPenticton VeesWest Kelowna Warriors