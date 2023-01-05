A peachy good time ahead for West Kelowna Warriors

The West Kelowna Warriors are once again honouring their neighbouring fans.

The Jan. 13 matchup against the Prince George Spruce Kings will be the annual Peachland Warriors Night, where the team wears peach-coloured jerseys in appreciation of those that support the team from West Kelowna’s neighbour to the south.

“Experiencing a Warriors game is exciting for Peachland youth,” said Peachland Mayor Patrick Van Minsel. “…having an annual Peachland Warriors Night is an excellent way of showing appreciation to the supporters that come from our town. I look forward to being a small part of this event.”

The festivities begin a few days prior to puck drop, when the Warriors squad will visit Peachland Elementary on Jan. 10 to meet the students and even play a little floor hockey.

The following night, the Warriors will host an open skate at the outdoor rink across from the Peachland public works yard, which will also include a friendly scrimmage between the team and local firefighters.

Fans are encouraged to bring their helmets, sticks and skates between 5-7p.m. on Jan. 11 to the outdoor rink.

