The 70th anniversary of the Across the Lake Swim is July 14, 2018. - Image: Contributed

Across Lake Swim looks for fellow 70-year-olds

Popular Kelowna event will give free entry to those that were born in 1949

The 70th celebrations are ramping up for the Interior Savings Across the Lake Swim Kelowna on July 14, 2018.

And those hearty souls who will also be celebrating a 70th birthday this year, can join the swim for free.

“First off, we are offering free registration for all swimmers born in 1949, the first year of the Across the Lake Swim,” said Peter Rudd, race director. “We have swimmers of all ages enter the event and this year we’d like to celebrate with a few more 70-year-olds.”

Last year’s event had close to 1,200 swimmers, half of which were first-timers. This year the swim organizers hope to welcome back even more swimmers from years past, expecting 1,500 swimmers. “Most view the swim as a bucket list item. Many others keep filling that bucket and we want to celebrate that,” Rudd added.

“For the first year ever, we’re adding a silver and gold club status for people who have entered the swim for 10 and 20-plus years,” said Rudd. “This includes some extra benefits as well as distinctive silver and gold swim caps. We want to highlight their commitment to the swim and to helping us raise funds for the YMCA Okanagan Swims program, which provides basic water safety instruction to all Grade 3 and grade 4 students in School District 23.

“This 70th year is going to be special and we hope our community continues to support us by registering for the swim, coming out to cheer, and sharing our event with Kelowna friends and visitors. As Canada’s largest and longest running open water swim, there’s really nothing else like it,” he said.

The Early Bird deadline is today, Feb. 28. To register go to acrossthelakeswim.com and to obtain a free registration, send proof of birth date in 1949 to registrar@acrossthelakeswim.com.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Original B.C. Games participant-turned-sensei officiating 39 years later

Just Posted

OC students face tuition hike

Proposed increase two per cent for domestic students; up to 5.9 per cent for international students

VIDEO: Okanagan men brave icy waters to save drowning deer

Men from Okanagan Pile Driving, Mike V’s Automotive and BC Hydro made the rescue possible

Pink Shirt breakfast: Be kind, compassionate

Kelowna event celebrates inclusiveness and puts the spotlight on anti-bullying campaign

Red dresses a symbol to start a conversation

The REDress Project at UBCO focuses on the conversation about missing and murdered Indigenous women

Kelowna RCMP takes stand against bullying

Police show their spirit on Pink Shirt Day

Kelowna SPCA under pressure to care for 20 seized dogs

The Kelowna shelter is in need of several items to care for 20 seized dogs from Williams Lake

ICBC cash reserves fall below B.C. government requirements

Attorney General David Eby changes rules to allow rate increase to be considered

Across Lake Swim looks for fellow 70-year-olds

Popular Kelowna event will give free entry to those that were born in 1949

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Mortage column: What’s a monoline lender?

Kelowna mortgage specialists talk about different ways of getting money to buy a home

Former Black Press publisher honoured for industry contributions

Don Kendall being honoured by community newspaper association

B.C. parents to get online assistance on cyberbullying

Pink Shirt Day brings new fund to help protect kids from exploitation

DeHart: Get your tapas and tequila in one stop

Kelowna hotelier Maxine DeHart takes a look at the local business scene

Letter: Downtown business against Westcorp hotel

The owner of Mosaic Books says hotel goes against downtown vision

Most Read