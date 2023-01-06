FILE - Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin with his helmet off before playing the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL football game, Sept. 8, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. The scenes of Hamlin’s on-field collapse after suffering cardiac arrest on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, has forced some fans to yet again confront a truth they have always known but hated to think about: Football can go from exciting and joyous to dark and tragic in a flash. Now, as the Bills defensive back remains in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital, fans are reflecting on their relationship with the sport they love. (AP Photo/John McCoy, File)

FILE - Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin with his helmet off before playing the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL football game, Sept. 8, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. The scenes of Hamlin’s on-field collapse after suffering cardiac arrest on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, has forced some fans to yet again confront a truth they have always known but hated to think about: Football can go from exciting and joyous to dark and tragic in a flash. Now, as the Bills defensive back remains in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital, fans are reflecting on their relationship with the sport they love. (AP Photo/John McCoy, File)

Agent: Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own, able to talk

Player went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field 4 days ago

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Agent Ira Turner was unable to provide any other details in a text sent Friday morning to The Associated Press. The development was first reported by The Athletic.

The Bills said Friday in a statement that Hamlin’s “neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.”

The 24-year-old Hamlin was still listed Thursday in critical condition in the intensive care unit of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Aside from being able to communicate by writing, Hamlin was also been able to grip people’s hands.

“So we know that it’s not only that the lights are on. We know that he’s home. And it appears that all the cylinders are firing within his brain, which is greatly gratifying for all of us,” Dr. Timothy Pritts said. “He still has significant progress he needs to make, but this marks a really good turning point in his ongoing care.”

—John Wawrow, The Associated Press

RELATED: Doctors: Damar Hamlin communicating, showing improvement

NFL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canucks snap 3-game losing skid with 4-2 win over Colorado Avalanche
Next story
Crosby, Ovechkin among 1st round of NHL All-Star selections

Just Posted

The West Kelowna Warriors are back in action this weekend, hosting Trail and Salmon Arm. (@BCHLWarriors/Cherie Morgan/Twitter)
West Kelowna host Trail, Salmon Arm to open up the new year

Dr. Norman Lea was a doctor in Nakusp for more than 30 years. (Facebook)
Former Nakusp doctor, now living in Kelowna, disciplined for sex with patient

The Office of the Seniors Advocate is launching the second province-wide survey of residents living in all 294 publicly subsidized long-term care homes in B.C., and is need of volunteers to conduct the survey in West Kelowna. (File photo)
Volunteers needed in West Kelowna to conduct senior survey

(Black Press file photo)
Kelowna council committee appointments made