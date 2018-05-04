Agur Lake hosts golf tournament

The 2018 Charity Golf Tournament will be held May 26 at the Summerland Golf and Country Club

The Agur Lake Camp Society is hosting a charity golf tournament later this month.

The 2018 Charity Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, May 26 at the Summerland Golf and Country Club.

This tournament will be a four-person Texas Scramble format. Check-in on the day of the tournament will begin at 11:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

The entry fee includes lunch, beverage, greens fees, cart and dinner.

The tournament is open to players of all skill levels, with individuals paired with other players.

The tournament is presented by Summerland Timber Mart and proceeds will go to the operation of Agur Lake Camp.

The camp, west of Summerland, is British Columbia’s only barrier-free, wheelchair accessible camp for children and adults with special needs and their families.

“Our campers include anyone with special needs, physical disabilities, limited mobility, as well as seniors,” said Bernie McCallum, a board eember and one of the tournament organizers.

“This tournament is a way for members and non-members alike to have a good time of fellowship and raise some money to fulfill the dreams of so many who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity to camp as families.”

To register as an individual or a team, or to become a tournament sponsor, visit agurlakecamp.ca/society/swing-for-kids-charity-golf-tournament andas well as download the official entry form.