Calgary 2026 Bid Corporation CEO Mary Moran delivers technical elements of its plan for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games to Calgary City Council, in Calgary, Alta., on September 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta government says it would front $700M for Calgary Olympics

A draft plan for Calgary to potentially host the 2026 Games pegs the cost at $5.2 billion

The Alberta government says it will pick up $700 million of the tab if Calgary were to hold the 2026 Winter Olympics in Calgary.

The province says the money is contingent on a majority of voters supporting the bid in an upcoming plebiscite and increased transparency in the organizing process.

A draft plan for Calgary to potentially host the 2026 Games pegs the cost at $5.2 billion.

It suggests the city, provincial and federal governments should contribute $3 billion of that.

The remainder would be paid by Games revenue.

In a letter to the city, the province says it would not be able to cover any cost overruns or revenue shortfalls.

Calgary is holding a plebiscite Nov. 13 on whether the city should bid for the 2026 Olympics.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bench made out of hockey sticks honours Humboldt Broncos at B.C. rink

Just Posted

UPDATED: Kelowna teen’s petition to end food waste in Canada reaches 150,000 signatures

Justin Kulik will present his petition to the Ministry of Agriculture on World Food Day

Victory for Seattle players with Kelowna roots

The Rockets lost 9-6 to the Seattle Thunderbirds Wednesday night.

Kelowna candidates talk about climate change

Candidates answer the question: Is the city doing enough, and what more needs to be done?

Watch: Kelowna man bowls perfect game

Terry Tremblay threw a perfect game at McCurdy Bowling Center in Kelowna on Oct. 8.

$20,000 to Kelowna hospital put towards for youth with mental illness

Kelowna General Hospital’s courtyard has been revitalized

VIDEO: Drag story time a hit at B.C. childcare centre

Nelson’s Kootenay Kids invited a local performer to read to its kids

Alberta government says it would front $700M for Calgary Olympics

A draft plan for Calgary to potentially host the 2026 Games pegs the cost at $5.2 billion

Vernon RCMP impound truck going 55 km/h over limit

The vehicle was observed travelling north bound at allegedly 155 km in a 100 km speed zone.

Judge says it’s up to B.C. government to fund translator for murdered teen’s mom

The mother of a 13-year-old girl found murdered in a park in Burnaby, B.C., has requested a Mandarin translator

Bench made out of hockey sticks honours Humboldt Broncos at B.C. rink

Former NHLers, hockey moms, and local firms created the memorial.

High demand: Hiring undocumented B.C. construction workers even hurts those who obey rules

Consequences of hiring workers illegally exceed risks taken by workers and companies that hire them

Fashion Fridays: Kim’s favourite fall things

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Fire destroys South Okanagan home

Crews responded to the blaze at about 10 p.m. on Oct. 11

Speed limit hikes caused more fatalities on B.C. highways: Study

A new study from UBC says the increased rural highway speed limits in British Columbia led to more deaths on our roads.

Most Read