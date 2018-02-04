All-Okanagan B.C. men’s curling final

Kelownas Jeff Richard (front) who plays with Sean Geall will take on Jim Cotters rink, featuring Kelownas Rick Sawatsky and Tyrel Griffith, in todays BC mens curling final. -Image: Curl BC

Jim Cotter and his Okanagan rink are a win away from the seventh B.C. men’s curling title in the last eight years.

Sean Geall’s Kelowna Curling Club foursome will try and prevent that from happening.

The Cotter and Geall teams will face off today in Parksville in the 2018 provincial men’s curling final.

The Cotter team, based in Vernon and also features two Kelowna curlers—second Tyrel Griffith and lead Rick Sawatsky—as well as third Caitlin Schneider from Saskatchewan.

Geall, from Maple Ridge, is joined by three Kelowna curlers—third Jeff Richard, second Andrew Nerpin, and lead Dave Harper.

Geall defeated Jason Montgomery of Victoria 6-5 in today’s semifinal to advance against Cotter.

Cotter defeated Geall 6-2 Saturday in the 1-2 Page playoff game on Saturday to advance to the final.

With John Morris at skip, the Jim Cotter rink won the provincial title last year. Cotter and Sawatsky each have their names on the B.C. championship seven times, while Griffith has captured five provincial men’s crowns.

Geall won the B.C. title in 2009 curling out of Royal City. Jeff Richard skipped his Kelowna team to the provincial championship a year later in 2010.

The provincial final begins a 4 p.m.

The winner will represent B.C. at the 2018 Tim Hortons Brier, March 3 to 11 in Regina.

