American defenceman the latest West Kelowna Warriors recruit

The West Kelowna Warriors are continuing to strengthen their defence with their newest recruit.

2003-born Matt Fusco had committed to the Warriors for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

“We are very excited for Matt to join the Warriors family,” said Warriors General Manager & Head Coach Simon Ferguson. “Matt has been a leader wherever he has played. He defends hard, has strong skating ability and a heavy shot.”

The Westwood, MA native was the captain for the New England prep team out of Dexter Southfield School. Last season, he was a point-a-game player.

“I am super excited to get out to West K and start the year with an awesome group of guys and work with some of the best coaches in the league.” said Fusco. “I’m looking forward to improving my neutral zone game before I take off to start my NCAA journey at Dartmouth.”

Fusco is the second defenceman and eighth Warriors recruit for the upcoming season.

