Andre Blanleil Sr. tourney on this weekend

The five-team annual fastball tournament goes Saturday and Sunday at King Stadium.

Five Blanleils will take to the field this weekend for the sixth edition of the Andre Blanleil Sr. Memorial Fastball Tournament in Kelowna.

Andre, Rene, Kyle, Chad and Cody Blanleil will suit up for Andre’s Athletics at the five-team event which runs on Saturday and Sunday at King Stadium.

The Surrey Rebels, Fleetwood Marlins, Richmond Canadians and Abbotsford Builders will also be competing.

The tourney, hosted by the Kelowna Major Men’s Fastball Association, is held each spring to honour the memory of Andre Blanleil Sr., who began playing fastball in Kelowna the late 1960s and later went into coaching.

Andre’s Athletics will look to defend their 2017 title when they beat the Fleetwood Marlins. Andre’s has captured the championship twice in the last six years.

Action starts Saturday at 8 a.m., with Andre’s taking to the field Saturday morning at 10. The championship final runs Sunday at noon.

Concession and cold refreshments will be available.

