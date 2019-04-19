Annual Nk’maplqs Challenge Cup returns easter weekend

The 15th annual Nk’maplqs Hockey Challenge Cup runs from April 19 – 21 at Kal Tire Place, Kal Tire Place North and Priest Valley Arena.

Along with the 25 teams from across B.C., family members and hockey fans will converge on Vernon. The goal of the event is to revitalize the game and the tradition of an all-native hockey tournament in the Interior.

Members of the community are encouraged to attend the tournament and check out the action.

For more information, email challengecuptourney@hotmail.com or go to https://www.facebook.com/nkmaplqschallengecuptourney/.

