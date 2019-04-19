Annual Nk’maplqs Challenge Cup returns easter weekend

The 15th annual Nk’maplqs Hockey Challenge Cup runs from April 19 – 21 at Kal Tire Place, Kal Tire Place North and Priest Valley Arena.

Along with the 25 teams from across B.C., family members and hockey fans will converge on Vernon. The goal of the event is to revitalize the game and the tradition of an all-native hockey tournament in the Interior.

Members of the community are encouraged to attend the tournament and check out the action.

For more information, email challengecuptourney@hotmail.com or go to https://www.facebook.com/nkmaplqschallengecuptourney/.

Related: Challenge Cup wins the ice

Related: Nk’maplqs tourney hits the ice

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

15th annual Nk’maplqs Hockey Challenge Cup. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
15th annual Nk’maplqs Hockey Challenge Cup. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
15th annual Nk’maplqs Hockey Challenge Cup. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
15th annual Nk’maplqs Hockey Challenge Cup. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
15th annual Nk’maplqs Hockey Challenge Cup. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
15th annual Nk’maplqs Hockey Challenge Cup. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
15th annual Nk’maplqs Hockey Challenge Cup. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
15th annual Nk’maplqs Hockey Challenge Cup. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
15th annual Nk’maplqs Hockey Challenge Cup. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Previous story
Kelowna man sets personal best at 2019 Boston Marathon

Just Posted

Peeling away: OK strip clubs disappearing

Hear from Penticton’s only strip club owner about their success in a dying industry

Okanagan’s oldest mayor shows no sign of slowing down

Mayor James Baker has decades of history in his political career

The hunt is on: Lake Country egg hunt kicks off Easter weekend

It’s the biggest Easter egg hunt in Lake Country

Rollover in West Kelowna

An SUV rollover was reported just after 8:30 a.m. on Boucherie Road.… Continue reading

Support for Penticton shooting victim

A GoFundMe has been started for one of the four people killed April 15

Annual Nk’maplqs Challenge Cup returns easter weekend

The goal of the Vernon-based event is to revitalize the game and the tradition of an all-native hockey tournament in the Interior.

B.C. RCMP receive application for Police Cat Services

RCMP announced the launch of the Police Cat Services unit as an April fools joke

Traffic flagger ‘pushed’ by vehicle in Osoyoos on April 18

Aimee Attig is looking for witnesses of the incident that took place on Highway 3 near the AG Foods

Shuswap dancer stays across street from Penticton shooting day after Salmon Arm tragedy

Dancers come for festival, put in lockdown in rec centre, watch police response from Airbnb window

Kirkland Signature veggie burgers recalled due to possible metal fragments

Recalled products came in 1.7 kg packages with a best before date of Apr. 23, 2019

Chaos at the ferry terminal for people heading from Vancouver to the Island

Easter crowds create backlog at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Vernon-raised BC Was Awesome producer returns home for filming of episode

The topic of this Vernon-featured episode has not yet been revealed.

Parents of 13 who tortured children get life after hearing victims

One of their daughters fled their home and pleaded for help to a 911 operator

Vernon choir marks 40 years of making music

Order of Canada recipient directs finale

Most Read