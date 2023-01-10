The Kelowna Rockets traded Nolan Flamand (pictured) to the Brandon Wheat Kings on Tuesday morning ahead of the WHL trade deadline (@reganrant/Twitter)

Another trade ahead of the deadline: Kelowna Rockets trade Flamand to Brandon

The WHL trade deadline is at 2 p.m. Pacific time

We have another trade to announce!

Ahead of the WHL’s 2 p.m. trade deadline, the Kelowna Rockets have made their third trade in four days. They announced at 9:20 a.m. that they’ve traded forward Nolan Flamand to the Brandon Wheat Kings in exchange for forward Trae Johnson, a third-round pick in the 2023 WHL Draft, and a fourth-round pick in the 2024 draft.

“In Johnson, we acquire a young skilled forward,” said Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton. “We want to thank Nolan for his time as a Rocket, he’s been a loyal and dedicated member of our organization. We wish him all the best moving forward.”

In 37 games this season, the 17-year-old has collected two goals, four assists, 21 penalty minutes, and a -10 plus/minus rating.

