Pictured in 2018, the lighted Kristi’s Run mogul course where members of the Canadian men’s women’s Olympic teams trained before leaving for the Olympics. (Western News - File)

Pictured in 2018, the lighted Kristi’s Run mogul course where members of the Canadian men’s women’s Olympic teams trained before leaving for the Olympics. (Western News - File)

Apex Mountain Resort receives record-breaking early season snow

The mountain saw close to 30 cm over the last 24 hours.

Snow is falling across the Okanagan Valley as winter arrives in full, and Apex Mountain is gearing up for what looks to be their earliest start yet.

If the weather holds, the slopes of Apex will be seeing skiers on the mountain earlier than ever. They won’t be members of the public, but athletes who have arrived to practice on the course.

The resort is still currently planning on a Dec. 5 opening to the general public, said the resort’s general manager James Shalman. However, if the weather stays cold and if there is enough snow that may be sooner.

Apex received close to 30 cm of snow over the last 24 hours and if it holds they’ll have the World Cup course open by the end of the week.

“It’s the earliest we’ll have ever been open in our history,” said Shalman. “We had about 20 cm last night, five centimetres the day before, and we’re making snow too.”

“The Canadian National Mogul Team is already here,” said Shalman. “The B.C. Freestyle Team is here. We’ll have the teams practicing Saturday.”

Even with the snow, the resort team still has all of the technical work of building the course still to do before the skiers can hit the slopes.

READ MORE: Big White Ski Resort receives 17 cm of snow in 12 hours

“The snow right now is falling at minus seven, and it’s so light, when our groomers go to pack it, it just fluffs up around the tracks,” said Shalman. “When it’s cold, you get light, dry powder which is beautiful to ski through, but as far as packing and base-building it’s not the best.”

Part of the factors contributing to the favourable weather is the wet and cold conditions caused by the La Nina weather pattern that 2020 has entered. La Nina is one of the major seasonal weather patterns, the counterpart of the hotter and drier La Nino, and is caused by colder than average temperatures of the Pacific Ocean.

“These are perfect snow-making temperatures. We are probably two weeks ahead of where we’d usually be, with our freestyle course, with our snow-making, everything is going really well.”

The La Nina conditions have already helped deliver early snow, to the Okanagan, and to Apex.

“We keep getting these big dumps early, in the middle of October we probably had about 50 cm,” said Shalman. “The forecast for the season is phenomenal. The La Nina years have been some of our best snow-years.”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Snow

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rockets’ netminder Schwebius loaned to Salmon Arm Silverbacks
Next story
Pair of Rockets named to World Junior training camp

Just Posted

Highway camera in Glacier National Park at approximately 12:30 p.m. today. (Screenshot)
Vehicle crash closes Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Highway not expected to open until at least 6 p.m.

Esa Carriere, 23, was the victim of a 2018 Canada Day homicide. (File)
Youth pleads guilty to lesser charge in 2018 Kelowna Canada Day killing

The youth was charged with manslaughter; pleaded guilty to assault in a Kelowna courtroom on Monday

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna RCMP arrest two after lengthy search through snowy woods

Two suspects fled into the trees after leading police on a search up a forest service road

KELOWNA, BC - FEBRUARY 17: Pavel Novak #11 of the Kelowna Rockets passes the puck against the Calgary Hitmen at Prospera Place on February 17, 2020 in Kelowna, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
Pair of Rockets named to World Junior training camp

Pavel Novak and Michael Krutil will suit up with the Czech Republic

(Lacombe Express File Photo)
Respecting Indigenous water sustainability ethics in the Okanagan

The Community Water Forum was held via Zoom on Nov. 5

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

Creating permanent stop signs on 43rd Avenue at 20th Street will require installation of these advance warning signs, which need to be concreted in, and will cost upwards of $180,000. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Roundabout on the books for North Okanagan intersection

Newly installed four-way stop could end up becomming more, or less

Eternity Medical Equipment co-founder Jeff Wang (left) and Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum stand in Eternity mask production room. (Eternity Medical Equipment photo)
B.C. company to start making N95-equivalent medical masks

Eternity Medical Equipment expected to start production in Surrey next month

Pictured in 2018, the lighted Kristi’s Run mogul course where members of the Canadian men’s women’s Olympic teams trained before leaving for the Olympics. (Western News - File)
Apex Mountain Resort receives record-breaking early season snow

The mountain saw close to 30 cm over the last 24 hours.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP successfully dealt with a person in crisis on a rooftop Sunday, Nov. 8. (Black Press Media file)
Vernon Mounties make rooftop arrest

Individual found to be in state of crisis; officers de-escalate tense situation

Julie Mungall places her painted stones at the Brookside veterans cemetery in Winnipeg, Saturday, October 24, 2020. Mungall is commemorating Remembrance Day by painting poppies and other designs on rocks and hiding them around the city, sometimes in plain sight, for people to pick up and take home with them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Most British Columbians are unaware of WWII battles fought on our own shores

Remembrance Day research shows Canadians know more about European WWII battles than attacks closer to home

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Peter Dawe salutes his son Capt. Matthew Dawe’s grave in Kingston, Ont., on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Capt.Matthew Dawe died in Afghanistan on July 4, 2007. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
Fewer people plan to attend virtual or in-person Remembrance Day ceremonies: poll

The poll found that roughly 71 per cent of respondents will wear a poppy

Most Read