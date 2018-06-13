AquaJets fly at TRU Wolfpack meet

Kelowna swim club competes at meets in Kamloops and Salmon Arm

Pierson Piche won six medals at the TRU Wolfpack Long Course Swim.

The Kelowna AquaJets made multiple trips to the podium at the TRU Wolfpack Long Course Swim meet, June 1 to 3 in Kamloops.

In the 50m free eliminator, Marc Toyata placed first with a time of 25.09. Marc also won two gold and two silver medals.

The big winner of the weekend was Pierson Piche who won one gold and five silver medals. Aiden Kirk won a gold and two bronze medals and also put his name in the Kelowna AquaJets’ record board in the 400m, 50m free, 100 free, 100 backstroke and 200 free

Andrea Kraetzer won two golds and put her name in the record book in the 50m free swim event. Kraetzer also won three silver and one bronze.

Abigail Jerome won three gold medals, one silver and one bronze. Jasper Stone took home two golds and a silver.

Kodi Wiman won two gold medals, while Sara Grey won two bronze.

Athina Merckx won a bronze in the 200m breast stroke event while Jacklyn Pengilly won gold in the 50m back. Paul Neupert won a silver medal.

Jackson Bartlett, Kyra Sewell and Cameron Chambers, Megan Frame and Callum Sutton Macmillan all swam 100 per cent best times.

Swimmers with big time drops include Nathaniel Hees in the 400 IM, Jacklyn Pengilly in the 200 IM and Kaleigh Reese in the 200 back.

Jets in Salmon Arm…

At the end of May several AquaJets competed at a one-day meet in Salmon Arm.

The big podium finishers were Noella Quadri who won five gold medals, two silvers and a bronze medal; Rhys Howell who won four gold and two silver medals; Isla O’Connor who won four gold and two silver medals; and Sawyer Nabozniak who won five gold medals and a silver.

Dakota Wiman won two gold medals, three silver medals and a bronze. Kaleigh Reese won two bronze medals while Jadeyn Wiebe won a silver medal. Jackson Bartlet won two bronze, Skyla Fuller won a silver medal, Enrica Guidi won a gold medal and Victoria Koehle won two silver medals and a bronze medal.

Matilde Arrigoni won a gold, three silvers and a bronze medal. Dylan Cawley won a silver and three bronze medals.

Emma Hawkins won three bronze medals. Juliet Nicholson won a silver medal while Jillian Rabinovitch won two gold medals, a silver and two bronze medals. Emelia Schwarz won a gold medal, three silvers and a bronze medal. Isaac Tomm won a silver medal, while Sam Vandenberg won a bronze.

Rhys Howell, Isaac Tomm, Dakota Wiman, Soyoung Yoon all had 100 per cent personal best times.

The Kelowna AquaJets will be hosting the Tier 1 provincials at H20 Aquatic Centre June 22 to 24, and will see the best in the province in boys 13-and-under and girls 12-and-under competing.

