AquaJets swarm podium at Kamloops meet

Led by Liam Collie’s eight medals, Kelowna swimmers win 42 medals in all.

Kelowna AquaJets’ Liam Collie (middle) won seven gold medals at the Kamloops MJB Law Classic swim meet. -Image: Contributed

The Kelowna AquaJets Swim Club made made multiple trips to the podium at the MJB Law Classic swim meet, Dec. 15 to 17 in Kamloops.

The AquaJets captured 42 medals against competition from B.C. and Alberta, bringing home 15 gold, 11 silver and 16 bronze in individual events.

Liam Collie was the big winner for KAJ, with seven gold and one silver medal. He swam to personal bests and the

podium in all eight of his events, taking gold in the 50, 100 and 200 backstroke, the 50 and 100 fly, the 100 and 200 free, and second in the 400 free.

Abigail Jerome, 12, won gold in the 50 freestyle, 50 fly and 100 fly, silver in the 100 free, and bronze in the 400 free, 100 back and 200 IM.

Another 12-year-old, Kodi Wiman,won gold in the 50 breast and silver in the 100 breast.

Molly Hill swam to gold in the 200 fly; silver in the 100 backstroke, 50 fly, 200 backstroke, 100 fly, and 400 IM.

Andrea Kraetzer, age 13, received gold in the 50 free, silver in the 100 free and 50 fly, bronze in the 200 IM

Ava Toyata, also age 13, made it to the podium in the 100 free and 50 fly with bronze medal finishes.

Marc Toyata was a gold medalist in the 50 back and a bronze medalist in the 200 fly.

Nathaniel Hees swam to bronze in the 200 fly, 200 backstroke, 200 free and 400 IM.

Sawyer Nabozniak, 9, did well in the boys 10 and under category, swimming to gold in the 50 back and fly, silver in the 100 backstroke, bronze in the 100 breaststroke.

By dropping almost 17 seconds off her 200 fly, Kaleigh Reese won a bronze medal, while bronze were also earned by Rachel McInnes in the 100 fly and Georgia Pengilly in the 50 free.

Jasper Stone won a bronze medal and qualified for the Canadian Swimming Championships.

Swimmers with 100 per cent personal best times include Jasper Stone, Alexa Kormany, Abigail Jerome, Liam Collie, Olivia Dorantes McCarten, Victoria Koehle, Sam Pringle, Madison Seeley, Ava Toyata and Jadeyn Wiebe.

New provincial tier II qualifiers are Jacklyn Pengilly, Madison Seeley, Alex Strobel, Lucy Hill, and Paul Neupert

Noah Semashkewich is a new provincial qualifier for the Boys Tier I championships.