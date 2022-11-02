Armstrong cowboy Jaret Cooper, shown competing at the 2022 Falkland Stampede, begins his quest for a novice saddle bronc championship buckle as the 48th annual Canadian Finals Rodeo begins tonight (Wednesday, Nov. 2), in Red Deer. (Facebook photo)

Armstrong cowboy Jaret Cooper, shown competing at the 2022 Falkland Stampede, begins his quest for a novice saddle bronc championship buckle as the 48th annual Canadian Finals Rodeo begins tonight (Wednesday, Nov. 2), in Red Deer. (Facebook photo)

Armstrong cowboy in hunt for Canadian title

Jaret Cooper aims for championship buckle in novice saddle bronc at Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer

The chutes open on Canadian professional rodeo’s biggest stage in Alberta tonight (Wednesday), Nov. 2.

The 48th annual Canadian Finals Rodeo begins its six-performance show at Westerner Park’s Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer, and Vernon’s Jaret Cooper has one of the best seats in the house.

Cooper is among the three finalists competing for the championship buckle in the novice saddle bronc, along with Tyrel Roberts of Charlie Lake, B.C., and Colten Powell of Innisfail, Alta.

Cooper collected $10,133.95 in pro earnings on the Canadian Pro Rodeo Association’s 2022 schedule.

Canada’s top cowboys and cowgirls will compete in all of rodeo’s major events.

In addition to the daily rodeo through to Sunday, live entertainment, a trade show and more will happen on-site.

The Red Deer region will experience an economic impact in excess of $35 million through this year’s CFR.

