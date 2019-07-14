The Armstrong Shamrocks and Kelowna Raiders meet for the Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League’s Rowcliffe Cup Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong. (Morning Star - file photo)

Armstrong Shamrocks, Kelowna Raiders in TOSLL final

One-game, winner-take-all showdown set for 1 p.m. at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre

The Armstrong Shamrocks’ bid for a fifth straight Rowcliffe Cup Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League championship will go through the Kelowna Raiders.

The two teams advanced to today’s championship game at 1 p.m. in Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre through a three-team round-robin Friday and Saturday.

The Shamrocks are 2-0, having dispatched the Raiders 7-5 Friday night, and the Vernon Tigers 13-4 Saturday.

The Raiders’ 12-1 win over Vernon earlier Saturday put them in position to reach the final, needing an Armstrong victory to be certain.

READ MORE: Armstrong Shamrocks hosting European foe

Steve Clark scored six times for Armstrong in their victory over the Tigers, who rejoined the league in 2019 after a six-year hiatus.

Brett Hawrys scored three goals while Jorge Sam, Joel Castle and Logan Strohm added singles in the Shamrocks’ win over Kelowna. The Raiders made the score 6-5 with under a minute remaining and pulled their goalie for an extra attacker but all -star defensive stand out Carston Schlaak batted down a pass then hustled for a loose ball to score an empty net goal and seal the victory.


