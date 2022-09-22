Vernon Magnums White players Zachary Kelly (from left), Evan Neil and Jacob Fochler look forward to facing their Vernon Magnums Blue counterparts in the all-Vernon Atom Division football matchup set for Sunday, Sept. 25, at 10:30 a.m. at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. It will be the first of three consecutive all-Vernon Magnums games at GVAP. The Pee Wees play at 12 p.m. and the all-Vernon Junior Bantam matchup goes at 2 p.m. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon Magnums White players Zachary Kelly (from left), Evan Neil and Jacob Fochler look forward to facing their Vernon Magnums Blue counterparts in the all-Vernon Atom Division football matchup set for Sunday, Sept. 25, at 10:30 a.m. at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. It will be the first of three consecutive all-Vernon Magnums games at GVAP. The Pee Wees play at 12 p.m. and the all-Vernon Junior Bantam matchup goes at 2 p.m. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Armstrong team set for historic football game

Pleasant Valley Secondary Hawks host Westsyde of Kamloops Thursday, 4 p.m, in first-ever game at PVSS

It will be a historic afternoon in Armstrong Thursday (Sept. 22).

The Pleasant Valley Secondary School Hawks make their official junior varsity football debut as they host the Westsyde Blue Wave of Kamloops at 4 p.m. at PVSS field.

It’s the first-ever football game to be played at PVSS.

Who will score the Hawks’ first touchdown? The first tackle? The first quarterback sack? The first interception? Find out by cheering on the home side.

Things kick off with a chili and buns (by donation) tailgate party at 3:30 p.m.

• The Fulton Maroons will host the Rutland Voodoos in exhibition junior varsity (JV) play Thursday, Sept. 22. Game time is 4 p.m. at Grahame Park.

• Vernon Panthers fell 36-27 to the hometown Terry Fox Ravens in exhibition JV play in Port Coquitlam Sept. 17. The Panthers took on the Okanagan Mission Huskies in the Interior Conference regular-season opener for both teams Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park (GVAP).

• In senior varsity football exhibition, the Vernon Panthers dropped a 16-10 decision to the hometown Langley Saints Sept. 17. The Cats will return to action, Friday, Sept. 30, with an exhibition game at GVAP against the Nechako Valley Vikings of Vanderhoof. Kick-off will be 7 p.m.

• The Fulton Maroons senior varsity squad had a bye last week. Fulton will entertain the Salmon Arm Golds Friday, Sept. 23, in exhibition play at 7 p.m. at GVAP.

(MINOR) FOOTBALL DAY IN VERNON

All-Vernon (times three), all-action, all-day.

Vernon and District Minor Football’s six teams – two squads in each of the three divisions – face each other Sunday, Sept. 25, at GVAP.

“This is great for football,” said VDMFA president Devin Rodger, also a coach with the Vernon Magnums White Pee Wee team, and a former CFL lineman. “I cannot wait for Sunday. We invite everyone to come and watch a game or two.”

The Atoms kick things off at 10:30 a.m. with the Magnums White taking on Magnums Blue. Next up, the all-Vernon Pee Wee clash of Magnums at 12 p.m., and the day ends with the Junior Bantam Magnum teams playing for city bragging rights at 2 p.m.

It’s the only time in the regular season the Vernon teams will face each other.

READ MORE: Coldstream woman takes Canadian SUP championship title

READ MORE: Team Canada heading down under with some Kelowna flare


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityFootballHigh school sportsNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictVernon

 

The Pleasant Valley Secondary School Hawks of Armstrong make their Interior Conference Junior Varsity Football debut Thursday, Sept. 22, against the Westsyde Blue Wave of Kamloops. Game time is 4 p.m. at PVSS field. A by-donation chili and buns tailgate party begins at 3:30 p.m. (Morning Star - file photo)

The Pleasant Valley Secondary School Hawks of Armstrong make their Interior Conference Junior Varsity Football debut Thursday, Sept. 22, against the Westsyde Blue Wave of Kamloops. Game time is 4 p.m. at PVSS field. A by-donation chili and buns tailgate party begins at 3:30 p.m. (Morning Star - file photo)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Training camps open around NHL after another short offseason
Next story
New locals and a Scotsman: Kelowna Chiefs season preview

Just Posted

Conceptual rendering for redesign of building facade for Revelry Food+Music Hub. (Norman Goddard Architect+Design)
The Revelry rides support from Kelowna council for liquor licence

Penticton author and artist Hannah Dueck pictured with her new release, Beautiful Okanagan: A Colouring Book. (Photo- Okanagan Publishing House)
Experience beauty of the Okanagan like never before with new colouring book

The Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Okanagan has launched a public awareness campaign about housing affordability. (Black Press file photo)
Kelowna mayoral candidates to discuss housing affordability

Okanagan Mission Huskies running back Maddox Elson (44) tries to slip a tackle from Vernon defender Coby Thierren during the hometown Panthers’ 54-14 romp in AAA/AA Hybrid Interior Junior Varsity Football Conference action Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Vernon Panthers maul Okanagan Mission Huskies