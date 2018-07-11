Arrows take pennant

The District Eatery Outlaws meet the Adanacs Friday night to open the Vernon Men’s Baseball League playoffs at Marshall Field.

The Adanacs warmed up for the postseason by surprising the pennant-winning Nicholas Jacob Law Arrows 11-6 Sunday morning.

The Adanacs jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning on RBI-singles from Jason Webster and Aaron Schmidt, as well as a two-run double from Josh Wade. The Adanacs had added three more with Wade driving in a pair before the Arrows stormed back with a six-run fifth inning.

Jamie Zoethout, Brenden Bergen, and Stu Cleland picked up RBI singles, while Shelby Hartwig and Keenan Joly had RBI doubles. The comeback fell short and the Adanacs tacked on four insurance runs in the sixth.

Game 2 saw the Arrows clinch top spot in the VMBL with a 13-3 win over the Outlaws.

Cleland jumpstarted the Arrows’ offence in the first with a two-run single before Tyler Pentland ripped an RBI- single down the line and Joly smashed a two-run double.

The Outlaw bats woke briefly in the fourth to put up their only 3 runs of the game, thanks to an RBI-double from Chris Krusel, and ribbies from Rodger Sewell and Peter Ortman.

The Arrows have earned a bye and will face the winner of the Outlaws-Adanacs Saturday at 2 p.m. There is also a game at 5 p.m. The final goes at 10 a.m. Sunday.