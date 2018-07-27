Carmen Kinniburgh of Sunterra Custom Homes Sistas kicks the ball past Traci Hoy of 123Artful Paint & Sip in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Masters Division play Thursday night at Marshall #4 Field. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Artful crew brushes off Sistas

Women’s, men’s Thursday night soccer roundup

Vernon 123Artful Paint & Sip brushed back Sunterra Custom Homes Sistas 3-1 in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Division 2 play Thursday night at Marshall Field #4.

Diane Neudorf, Traci Hoy and Tiffany Skoreyko handled the Artful offence, while Andrea Zubot answered for Sunterra.

Neuford converted a corker and then took the keeper’s gloves in the second half. Hoy finished with a solid strike from the middle of the 18, while Skoreyko showed great offensive instincts for her snipe.

Amanda Penner of Artful and Carmen Kinniburgh of the Sistas won the Player with Heart honours. Penner was supported by her new baby girl Millie and dad Aaron.

“Terrific work by the entire pink squad,” said Artful veteran, Kris Fuller. “Great passing, patience and control. Kelsey Middleton had a superb game in the midfield, while Brianna Martyn was wheeling all over defence and midfield. Welcome back to sweeper Laura Schmidt who was missed for two weeks. Dana Lazar and Bailey limb had great hustle and supportive roles in centre midfield.”

Artful (6-6-1) also got some spot-on defence from speedy Ariel Pyatt, while Chayse Newman sparkled in one half and then sparkled at fullback, while Shenay Reardon displayed some fabulous one-v-one moves and fabulous midfield hustle and Raylene Krahn showed a never-quit-attitude. Sunterra dipped to 4-6-1.

Simply Delicious shaded Do Itt Drywall 3-2 in other Division 2 play at Marshall Field #5.

Brooke Hackle levelled the score at 2-2 with a 40-yard blast and Alexa Tymkiw netted the winner from inside the 18 to complete the comeback. Simply Delicious went to 7-3-1, while the Drywallers dipped to 1-10-2.

Vernon Silver Stars bounced Brandt’s Creek Pub of Kelowna 3-1 in Capri Insurance Men’s 55+ Soccer League play Thursday night at Mission Sports Field #10.

John Garner jumpstarted the Vernon offence from in close, followed by a snipe by John Matejicka. Brandt’s made it 2-1 on a fray in front in the dying minutes. Nigel Klack completed the Stars’ scoring.

The Stars improved to 7-6-1, while the Pubbers fell to 4-6-3.

Vernon Kal Tire won 1-0 by default over the short-staffed Kelowna Vintage. The Tiremen are 8-3-1, Vintage 0-12.

The Ledcor Kickers dispatched Brown Benefits 4-3 in an all-Kelowna heavyweight battle at Mission #11.

The Kickers held three one-goal leads with Browns equalizing three times before Steve Frost broke through with five minutes to go and beat keeper Marty Vince with a nice low shot.

Tony Spadafora, Neil MacNeil and Tony Overton also recorded goals for the Kickers (6-3-1), while Don Brown, on a penalty shot, Tony Gonzalez and Franklin Jeri- Leon replied for Browns (7-1-3).

Previous story
Both brains and brawn essential for B.C. marathon swimmer
Next story
Vernon’s Oliver joins Rangers staff

Just Posted

West Kelowna mayor not seeking re-election

West Kelowna mayor Doug Findlater announced Friday he is seeking reelection.

First court appearance for Surrey man charged in West Kelowna murder

Tejwant Danjou’s case to Aug. 2 and a bail hearing will be set in the near future.

‘Scheduling conflict’ cancels Back To The 90’s concert in Kelowna

Prospera Place concert was set to feature Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC, C&C Music Factory

Okanagan wildfire round-up: 320 firefighters battle scorching heat and flames

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

UPDATE: Thieves smash through Vernon’s Village Green mall in break-in

The suspects crashed through the mall doors with a truck.

Three youth in police custody for Rutland fire

A number of witnesses who saw five to six youth leaving the area

Vernon’s Oliver joins Rangers staff

Vernon Laker grad hired as assistant coach

More than 100 firefighters working wildfires in Similkameen

Placer Mountain and Snow Mountain fires near Keremeos continue to grow

Should government pay for rural buses to replace Greyhound?

Most Canadians are open to provincial or federal government putting up the cash, poll finds

Artful crew brushes off Sistas

Women’s, men’s Thursday night soccer roundup

Firefighters tackle 20 grassfires in B.C. city in two days

Local firefighters fought 11 brush and grass fires in Surrey on Thursday and nine on Wednesday

Residents in B.C. city complain about drones spying on backyards

Residents wonder recourse as drones dash across private properties and conduct home flybys

Didn’t get paid today? TD Bank suffers glitches with direct deposits

Social media erupted with confusion as TD Canada Trust scrambled to fix the problem

From BBQs to camping trips: How to keep food safe in the summer heat

Food specialist Lorraine McIntyre says prepping, cooking, cleaning all factor into food poisoning

Most Read