Artful crew brushes off Sistas

Carmen Kinniburgh of Sunterra Custom Homes Sistas kicks the ball past Traci Hoy of 123Artful Paint & Sip in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Masters Division play Thursday night at Marshall #4 Field. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Vernon 123Artful Paint & Sip brushed back Sunterra Custom Homes Sistas 3-1 in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Division 2 play Thursday night at Marshall Field #4.

Diane Neudorf, Traci Hoy and Tiffany Skoreyko handled the Artful offence, while Andrea Zubot answered for Sunterra.

Neuford converted a corker and then took the keeper’s gloves in the second half. Hoy finished with a solid strike from the middle of the 18, while Skoreyko showed great offensive instincts for her snipe.

Amanda Penner of Artful and Carmen Kinniburgh of the Sistas won the Player with Heart honours. Penner was supported by her new baby girl Millie and dad Aaron.

“Terrific work by the entire pink squad,” said Artful veteran, Kris Fuller. “Great passing, patience and control. Kelsey Middleton had a superb game in the midfield, while Brianna Martyn was wheeling all over defence and midfield. Welcome back to sweeper Laura Schmidt who was missed for two weeks. Dana Lazar and Bailey limb had great hustle and supportive roles in centre midfield.”

Artful (6-6-1) also got some spot-on defence from speedy Ariel Pyatt, while Chayse Newman sparkled in one half and then sparkled at fullback, while Shenay Reardon displayed some fabulous one-v-one moves and fabulous midfield hustle and Raylene Krahn showed a never-quit-attitude. Sunterra dipped to 4-6-1.

Simply Delicious shaded Do Itt Drywall 3-2 in other Division 2 play at Marshall Field #5.

Brooke Hackle levelled the score at 2-2 with a 40-yard blast and Alexa Tymkiw netted the winner from inside the 18 to complete the comeback. Simply Delicious went to 7-3-1, while the Drywallers dipped to 1-10-2.

Vernon Silver Stars bounced Brandt’s Creek Pub of Kelowna 3-1 in Capri Insurance Men’s 55+ Soccer League play Thursday night at Mission Sports Field #10.

John Garner jumpstarted the Vernon offence from in close, followed by a snipe by John Matejicka. Brandt’s made it 2-1 on a fray in front in the dying minutes. Nigel Klack completed the Stars’ scoring.

The Stars improved to 7-6-1, while the Pubbers fell to 4-6-3.

Vernon Kal Tire won 1-0 by default over the short-staffed Kelowna Vintage. The Tiremen are 8-3-1, Vintage 0-12.

The Ledcor Kickers dispatched Brown Benefits 4-3 in an all-Kelowna heavyweight battle at Mission #11.

The Kickers held three one-goal leads with Browns equalizing three times before Steve Frost broke through with five minutes to go and beat keeper Marty Vince with a nice low shot.

Tony Spadafora, Neil MacNeil and Tony Overton also recorded goals for the Kickers (6-3-1), while Don Brown, on a penalty shot, Tony Gonzalez and Franklin Jeri- Leon replied for Browns (7-1-3).