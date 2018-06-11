A’s get split with Chiefs, host Thunder Saturday

With nine wins in their last 10 games, the Okanagan Athletics return to their home park this weekend to battle the B.C. Premier Baseball League’s newest team.
The A’s (14-12) will take on the UBC Thunder (8-15) in a pair of doubleheaders at Elks Stadium. First pitch on Saturday is 2 p.m. Sunday’s twin bill begins at 11 a.m.
The Athletics are coming off a split over the weekend in Whalley.
In the opener on Sunday, Okanangan’s eight-game winning streak came to an end in a 9-6 loss to the hometown Chiefs. Jaden Parsons and Colton Schaper-Kotter each had a pair of RBIs in the defeat.
The Athletics rebounded in Game 2 with a convincing 11-4 victory. Cole Van Every paced the offense with three hits and four RBIs, while Chase Batchelor drove in a pair of runs.
Carter Morris pitched six innings of four-hit ball and struck out 12 for the A’s to push his season record to 3-1.
