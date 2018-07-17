Douglas Farrow/Contributed

A’s sweep Pirates, host Twins to cap regular season

With just four games remaining in the regular season, the Okanagan Athletics’ are rounding into form for the B.C. Premier Baseball League playoffs.

The A’s (27-17), who are coming off a convincing four-game sweep of the Mid Island Pirates at Elks Stadium, currently sit in fourth spot in the PBL.

After a sluggish 5-11 start to the 2018 season, Evan Bailey’s club has rung up 22 wins in its last 28 games.

On Saturday, the hometown A’s opened up with a 9-3 victory over the Pirates. Alex Wright connected for his league-leading seventh home run and drove in a pair of runs to lead the offense. Jackson Borne and Marcus Strother added two RBIs each.

Adam Sarafinchin went five innings on the hill for his third win of the season.

In Game 2, Wright smacked his eighth round-tripper of the season and second of the day in a 10-4 win. Wright and Kade Kozak each had three hits, while Cole Van Every started and earned his fourth win of the year.

On Sunday, Carter Morris pitched 6 1/3 innings to go 6-1 on the season in a 9-4 Okanagan victory. Van Every had three hits and three RBIs, while Sarafinchin had a pair of runs batted in.

In the series finale, Jackson Borne (7-1) threw four innings of scoreless relief in another 9-4 Athletics victory.

Sarafinchin, Strother and Colton Schaper-Kotter led the offense with two RBIs each.

The A’s will close out the regular season this weekend at home to the second-place North Shore Twins (30-13). Saturday’s doubleheader at Elks Stadium begins at 2 p.m.

