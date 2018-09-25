Houston Astros pitcher Roberto Osuna pitches in the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto on Monday September 24, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill)

Assault charge withdrawn vs. ex-Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna

Former Toronto player agrees to peace bond

An assault charge against former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna has been withdrawn.

In exchange, Osuna agreed to a one-year peace bond.

The 23-year-old was charged in May with assault in an alleged domestic incident.

Osuna did not speak to reporters as he left court following a brief hearing.

The baseball player’s lawyer had said his client was remorseful but planned to plead not guilty had the matter gone to trial.

Major League Baseball suspended Osuna without pay for 75 games for violating its domestic violence policy.

The Jays then dealt him to the Houston Astros on July 30.

Osuna came on to a chorus of boos as the Astros beat the Jays in Toronto on Monday in the first of a three-series match-up.

The Canadian Press

