Cole Van Every throws for the Athletics in their series opener Saturday against White Rock. -Image: Douglas Farrow/Contributed

Athletics sweep away Tritons

Okanagan A’s win four at home against White Rock, head into two-week break from league play

The Okanagan Athletics put a tough first month of the BCPBL season behind them with a dominant weekend of baseball at Elks Stadium.

Evan Bailey’s club swept a four-game series from the White Rock Tritons to boost their season record to 9-11.

In Saturday’s opener, Luigi Russo doubled in Jaden Parsons with the winning run in the bottom the seventh for a 4-3 A’s win.

Cole Van Every went six innings on eight hits, while Noah Patterson picked up the win with an inning of one-hit relief.

In Game 2, Van Every drove in a pair of runs in a 6-3 victory. Starter Carter Morris went five innings for first win of the season.

On Sunday, Jackson Borne went 4 2/3 innings and Patterson cleaned for his second win of the weekend en route to a 5-1 Okanagan win.

In the series finale, Alex Wright hit his league-leading fourth home run of the spring and had four RBIs in a 16-1 Athletics victory. Parsons, Russo and Morris each had two RBIs, while Kade Kozak had a hit, an RBI, a stolen base, walked three times and scored twice.

Keaton Mandryk pitched 4 1/3 for the win in game halted by the mercy rule after five innings.

The Athletics’ next league action is June 2 and 3 in Victoria against the Eagles.

