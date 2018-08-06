Australian-born Matthew Aubrey led the Canada West in kills by a rookie in 2016-17. -Image: Contributed

Aubrey adds size, experience to UBCO Heat

Former University of Regina outside hitter joins Canada West program in Kelowna

The UBC Okanagan Heat men’s volleyball squad will be getting some size and much-needed experience for the 2018-19 Canada West season with the addition of Matthew Aubrey.

The 6-foot-10 oustide hitter played the last two seasons at the University of Regina, before the Cougars’ program was disbanded at the end of last season.

Originally from Brisbane, Australia, Aubrey will be the tallest member of this year’s Heat team and one of the tallest in program history.

“UBCO was able to give me the opportunity to continue to play volleyball and go to school in Canada,” said Aubrey. “The Heat have an excellent program and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”

In his first season with Regina in 2016-17 he was named to the Canada West All-Rookie team, thanks to 212 kills—tops among all rookies—in his first university campaign.

A former Academic All-Canadian, Aubrey will enter the management program at the Okanagan Campus with the hopes of attaining a career in business following his degree.

During his club career in Australia, the outside hitter was one of Australia’s representatives at the Asian Club Championships in both 2017 and 2018. He has also been a member of the Australian national team at the U19, U21 and U23 level. In 2017 Aubrey was selected to represent his country at the World Universiade games.

“We are very excited to add Matthew to our program,” said Heat coachBrad Hudson. “Despite having represented Australia on numerous occasions I believe there is considerable room for growth in his game. He has already shown an ability to excel on the court and in the classroom in Canada West and I am looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish together.”

