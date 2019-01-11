Australian skiers get Canadian experience at Rockets game

Big White sent 162 skiers to the Rockets game on Jan. 9.

Australians get the Canadian experience at the Rockets game Jan. 9. Photo: contributed

Wednesday night’s Kelowna Rockets game had a number of special guests in attendance. Big White Ski Resort sent a record number of Australian guests down the mountain to downtown Kelowna to witness the experience of a Rockets hockey game. Three buses with a total of 162 passengers came to watch the Kelowna Rockets take on the conference-leading Everett Silvertips.

“It is an experience I would go back to anytime we were here,” said Cath Dunne, who went to the hockey game with her family who’re visiting the resort from Melbourne, Australia. “The club was awesome. The commentator came over to us all last night with the mascot to have photos and got us involved. Really great experience with our two boys – they had a blast,” Dunne said.

RELATED: Rockets make trade at deadline ahead of weekend games

So far this year, Big White has shuttled around 270 visitors to Kelowna to watch a WHL game and has 270 more booked for upcoming games. This doesn’t include the privately chartered buses.

“In January, we have more visits from Australian and New Zealander skiers and snowboarders than any other time of the year,” said Rob Crichton, sales manager at Big White Ski Resort. “It’s amazing that these guests – who have travelled half-way across the world to visit Canada – are able to take in what is a truly Canadian experience and then go home and share with their friends and their family.”

Anne-Marie Hamilton of the Kelowna Rockets says she feels blessed to be able to have a great working relationship with Big White.

“The groups that come down, the families, everybody loves it because they cheer loud and they make the games lots of fun,” Hamilton said. “The players notice, as well – a lot of the times they’ll wear funny hats and sit close to the ice. A lot are repeat customers – they come back every time they come to Big White.”

The Kelowna Rockets lost 4-2 to the Silvertips on Wednesday night, but Big White is sending down another 162 guests on Jan. 16 when the Rockets look for their first win of 2019 against the Moose Jaw Warriors.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
IOC marketing chair from Japan investigated for corruption
Next story
Longtime NHL winger Rich Nash retires because of concussion symptoms

Just Posted

Former SS member recalls war experience, through Lake Country author

Roxi Harms’ novel The Upside of Hunger recounts a Penticton man’s experience

Australian skiers get Canadian experience at Rockets game

Big White sent 162 skiers to the Rockets game on Jan. 9.

Snap a selfie at the museum to celebrate Museum Selfie Day

Earn bragging rights and a cookie on Jan. 16

West Kelowna Council applies for grant to upgrade rec centre

The renovation and expansion would be completed by 2024

West Kelowna Warriors add offence at trade deadline

The Warriors added forwards Quinton Waitzner and Garret Worth

Fashion Fridays: Beach vacation basics

Kim XO, lets you know how to look good and stay comfy during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Thai police: Canada, Australia willing to accept Saudi woman

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was stopped at a Bangkok airport last Saturday by Thai immigration police

Longtime NHL winger Rich Nash retires because of concussion symptoms

Nash became a free agent last July 1 after his eight-year

IOC marketing chair from Japan investigated for corruption

Tsunekazu Takeda was placed under formal investigation for “active corruption” on Dec. 10

Trudeau faces questions about immigration, trade, Saudi arms deal

One man chided the prime minister for signing the new trade agreement with the United States

Panik tallies OT winner as Coyotes beat Canucks 4-3

Vancouver drops first game of lengthy homestand

B.C. man sentenced to 34 months in jail after video recording sex with 14-year-old

John Adam James Landry, 31, of Parksville, entered guilty pleas in Nanaimo provincial court

B.C. golfer Svensson has career day to lead Sony Open

PGA Tour rookie from Surrey fires sizzling first-round 61

Crown, defence spar over if B.C. child killer should get escorted outings

Allan Schoenborn was found not criminally responsible for the killing of his three kids in Merritt in 2008

Most Read