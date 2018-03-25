Revelstoke’s Casey Brown races in the 2018 Giant Toa Enduro presented by Camelbak earlier in the week during Crankworx Rotorua competition in New Zealand. (Fraser Britton/Crankworx 2018)

B.C. cyclist whips onto podium in New Zealand

Casey Brown wraps up first stop of Crankworx tour sitting in second place overall

A professional Revelstoke mountain biker is leaving New Zealand in good standings.

Casey Brown, with three podium performances during the Crankworx Rotorua competition, is sitting in second place in the race for Crankworx royalty.

After a first-place finish in the Enduro and a second place in the Redwoods Downhill, Brown ended the week with first place in the Whip-Off.

“There are lots of things that show style for the guys, but there isn’t really anything for the women that shows that aspect of riding,” said Brown. “I feel like that’s such a huge, huge part for me personally, and I know it’s a huge part for other women as well, so it’s a good platform to show we can actually have style when we ride bikes.”

The Whip-Off is a jam-style competition with riders dropping in to perform their whip – a 45-degree angle turn of the bike and turn of the wheels to the horizon while in mid-air. According to the event description, riders are eliminated at the judges’ discretion. The panel selects a winner based on “amplitude, style and degree of whip past 90 degrees and, most importantly, the return of the bike to a straight position down the fall line.”

Brown also won the Oceania Whip-Off Championships presented by SPANK last year.

With the win this year, she adds 100 points to her Crankworx total for 425 points earned at the Rotorua stop. American Jill Kintner sits in first with 565 points.

The next stop on the Crankworx tour is Innsbruck in June.

 

