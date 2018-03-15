Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze Nolan Foote (middle) and the Kelowna Rockets will finish up the WHL’s regular season this weekend with two games against the Vancouver Giants.

B.C. Division champs finish with two vs Giants

Kelowna will play home-and-home set against Vancouver prior to next week’s playoffs

With the B.C. Division title under their belts, the Kelowna Rockets will close out the WHL’s regular season this weekend with a home-and-home set against the Vancouver Giants.

The provincial rivals will face off Friday in Langley, then again Saturday at Prospera Place. Face off is 7:05 p.m.

With the first round of the postseason due up next week, head coach Jason Smith would like to see the Rockets restore some of the consistency and sharpness the club showed earlier in the season.

“The big thing is to stay healthy, for one,” said Smith. “We need to work on some aspects of our team to try and fine-tune some things to make sure we’re ready for the playoffs.

“We’ve gotten away from a little bit of our structure and the details that have allowed us to have success early in the year.”

The Rockets (41-22-5-2) secured the seventh B.C. Division crown in franchise history Wednesday night with a 6-3 win over the visiting Prince George Cougars. It was Kelowna’s third straight win, following a five-game losing streak.

Captain Cal Foote scored twice in the win, while brother Nolan Foote scored once and added an assist in his first game with the Rockets in five weeks.

The younger Foote, who hadn’t played since Feb. 3 after being sidelined with a hand injury, was happy to make his return on the very night the Rockets wrapped up the division banner.

“It means a lot,” Foote, who has 13 goals in 49 games, said of clinching top spot. “To be the top team in a great division, it’s awesome for the guys, everyone’s excited, we’re excited to have a banner and looking forward to it.

“It was good timing for me,” Foote added on his return. “I’m excited to be back with the boys and headed into the playoffs.”

The Rockets will be home to kick off the 2017-18 playoffs next week, with Game 1 set for Thursday, March 22. Game 2 in the best of seven will go Saturday, March 24 at Prospera Place.

Kelowna’s most likely opponents will be the Tri-City Americans or Spokane Chiefs.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@capnewsports

whenderson@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Island community to host off-road triathlon

Just Posted

Accidents plague Highway 97 south of Vernon

Several accidents reported Thursday

Street sweeping starts in West Kelowna

Cleaning city roads expected to take six to eight weeks

Kelowna bylaw for farm RV parks named not valid, says court

A Kelowna bylaw aimed at setting limits on agri-tourism sites isn’t valid,

Boucherie Road work moves ahead in West Kelowna

The city awards a $7.3 million construction contract to Copcan Civil Ltd.

Kelowna chamber names new president

Carmen Sparg takes over from Tom Dyas, who served two consecutive terms as president.

Heavy fog plagues region with flight delays and traffic issues

Limited visibility is causing travel concerns for B.C. Interior Highways and local airports

B.C. animal lab cleared of conflicts over salmon farms

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham’s claims didn’t check out

70-year-old B.C. woman completes goal of donating kidney

“It was something I really wanted to accomplish in my life”

Vancouver Island community to host off-road triathlon

PACE Multisport Dodge City X is the first cross triathlon in the Comox Valley

Salmon Arm Secondary School unveils Wellness Centre at Sullivan Campus

Centre offers important mental and physical health support for students

B.C. First Nation mother reunited with newborn daughter after court case

Mother and child will reside in Port Alberni with supervision and support

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

VIDEO: B.C. woman to walk across Europe following cancer diagnosis

Michelle Cole says her trip is part of a healing pilgrimage

B.C. emergency phone text testing starts in May

Coastal tsunami zones first for new public alert system, fires and floods later

Most Read