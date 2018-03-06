Walnut Grove Gators’ James Woods was named the most valuable player Walnut Grove Gators’ James Woods, named the most valuable player, got a lift from the Gator fans after helping his team capture the BC 4A provincial championship. Gary Ahuja Langley Times file photo

B.C. high school championships set to tip-off in Langley

All four defending champions — Walnut Grove, Rick Hansen, Brentwood College and BC Christian Academy — in the mix at Langley Events Centre

All four defending champions are in the field for this week’s BC boys high school basketball championships.

When the action tips off on Wednesday (March 7) morning, 64 teams in four divisions will have visions of cutting down the net as champions of their respective classes at the Langley Events Centre.

But to successfully defend their titles, only one of the defending champions, Brentwood College, is the top seed for the 2A division.

Brentwood College takes on No. 16 Grand Forks.

The other matches are: No. 2 Westsyde vs. No. 15 Southridge; No. 3 King George vs. No. 14 Sa-Hali; No. 4 Charles Hays vs. R.C. Palmer; No. 5 Seycove vs. No. 12 D.P. Todd; No. 6 Britannia vs. No. 11 Langley Christian; No. 7 Collingwood vs. No. 10 Charles Fulton and No. 8 vs. Shawnigan Lake vs. Pacific Academy.

The biggest tier is the 4A division and the defending champion Walnut Grove Gators have their work cut out for them as the No. 10 seed. The Gators will open against No. 7 St. George’s.

Oak Bay is the top seed and they draw No. 16 Mount Baker in the round of 16.

The Tamanawis is Wildcats are the second seed and they No. 15 North Peace in the opening round while No. 3 Handsworth is against No. 14 Holy Cross.

No. 4 W.J. Mouat is up against No. 13 Belmont, No. 5 Vancouver College draws No. 12 Terry Fox, No. 6 Semiahmoo battles No. 11 Rutland and No. 8 Burnaby South vs. Lord Tweedsmuir.

The 3A champion Rick Hansen Hurricanes also drew the No. 10 seed and they will open against No. 7 Duchess Park.

The top seed Byrne Creek Bulldogs face the No. 16 Caledonia.

The other opening round games are No. 2 South Kamloops vs. No. 15 Carihi, No. 3 Argyle vs. No. 14 Richmond, No. 4 North Delta against No. 13 G.P. Vanier, No. 5 R.A. McMath vs. No. 12 MEI, No. 6 Pitt Meadows vs. No. 11 Mark Isfeld and No. 8 Sir Charles Tupper faces No. 9 Clayton Heights.

And with the 1A championships, the BC Christian Panthers enter provincials seeded seventh, drawing No. 10 King David in round one.

A local team has the No. 1 seed with Langley’s Credo Christian facing No. 16 Gold River in the round of 16.

The other opening round matches are: No. 2 Similkameen vs. No. 15 Fraser Lake, No. 3 Kelowna Christian against No. 15 Pemberton, No. 4 Heritage Christian vs. No. 14 Golden, No. 5 Khalsa School faces No. 12 Fort St. James, No. 6 Bulkley Valley Christian vs. St. Andrew’s and No. 8 Glenlyon Norfolk against No. 9 Northside Christian.

For more on the tournaments, click here.


sports@langleytimes.com
The 2017 4A boys championship final saw the Walnut Grove Gators defeat the Kelowna Owls 78-65 in coach George Bergen’s final game. Gary Ahuja Langley Times file photo

KSS Owls soar to B.C. senior girls title
Kelowna foursome earns first win at Brier

