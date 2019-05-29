Runners from B.C. high schools compete at the 2018 Track & Field championships. Photo: Ron Bartholomew/BC High School Track & Field website

B.C. high school track and field provincials hit Kelowna

The championships will be at the Apple Bowl starting May 30

The 2019 B.C. track and field championships are awaiting the starting pistol in Kelowna.

The championships start at Kelowna’s Apple Bowl May 30 and run through the weekend to June 1. Athletes from schools across the province will race in various events from sprints and relays to long jump and javelin.

Over 2400 athletes will compete in over 124 track and field events.

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan mental health clinic to remain open

READ MORE: Big White staff find skier’s lost wedding ring

The championships start at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

More information can be found at bctfa.ca.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan high jumper takes silver at national college finals

Just Posted

Handgun mail-order arrest has Okanagan tie

RCMP in Armstrong and North Vancouver collaborate on case which leads to arrest

Kelowna RCMP find the wrong stolen truck in weekend chase

A high-risk takedown uncovered a Ford F350 originally stolen from Edmonton

City of Kelowna to install 4 new electric vehicle chargers

The $350,000 project will be funded by grants, the province and FortisBC

UBC Okanagan mental health clinic to remain open

After a successful five-week pilot project, the drop-in clinic is staying open on campus

Big White staff find skier’s lost wedding ring

‘Precious item’ found after snowmelt

VIDEO: Alex Trebek says his response to cancer treatment is ‘kind of mind-boggling’

The 78-year-old TV personality tells People magazine he’s responding very well to chemotherapy

Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

Okanagan high jumper takes silver at national college finals

Armstrong’s Trinity Hansma’s second-place result helped UBC T-Birds win national women’s team title

Ferry hits whale near Seattle

Passengers on the M/V Wenatchee say they saw an injured whale bleeding after the impact

No-contact order sought between accused Okanagan killer and his wife

John Brittain, a former engineer with the City of Penticton, appeared in Penticton provincial court

Bare arms, no ties should be allowed at B.C. Legislature: report

Indigenous, traditional and religious garb is also allowed

Summerland volunteer firefighters get pay raise

Compensation increase updates earlier rates from 2012

Transport Canada pulls non-compliant buoys from Mara Lake

Twenty-eight buoys removed, further enforcement planned

Jobs move outwards from city core, public transit use rises: Stats Canada

The study found the number of commuters taking public transit from the suburbs rose by 15 per cent in Vancouver

Most Read